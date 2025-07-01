UK Telehealth Market Insights and Strategy Forecast 2025-2034 Featuring Doctor Care Anywhere, Teladoc Health, Livi and Other Industry Leaders

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Telehealth Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United Kingdom telehealth market was valued at USD 21.56 Billion in 2024 driven by widespread internet access and smartphone penetration in the UK to enable seamless access to virtual healthcare, improving patient reach and service delivery. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.10% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 and attain a market value of USD 67.56 Billion by 2034. Robust policy backing from the NHS and UK government is accelerating telehealth adoption, ensuring funding, integration, and expansion within public healthcare frameworks.







United Kingdom Telehealth Market Growth Drivers

AI-Driven Virtual Monitoring to Enhance UK Telehealth Market Value: Rising demand for remote inpatient care and staff optimization tools are key growth drivers in the UK telehealth sector. For instance, in December 2024, Teladoc launched new AI-powered enhancements to its Virtual Sitter solution, designed to detect risky patient behaviour via motion detection and pose estimation. Integrated with its TV Pro device suite, the solution supports virtual nursing, physician consults, and hybrid services. These advancements are expected to boost patient safety and care efficiency, significantly enhancing market value in the forecast period.

United Kingdom Telehealth Market Growth Trends

Technological Innovations to Accelerate United Kingdom Telehealth Market Growth: In April 2025, the UK government announced up to EUR 600 million (USD 764 million) investment for a centralized Health Data Research Service (HDRS) at the Wellcome Genome Campus. Designed to streamline NHS data access for researchers, this platform will support faster patient-trial matching and reduce clinical trial setup time to 150 days. Such advancements in data centralization and trial acceleration are poised to significantly drive telehealth market growth by enhancing digital healthcare infrastructure.

United Kingdom Telehealth Market Share

Services to Hold a Significant Share for Segmentation by Component: The services segment under market breakup by product is poised to lead the market due to its critical role in enabling seamless virtual care delivery. Remote patient monitoring and real-time interactions have seen rapid adoption post-pandemic, particularly in managing chronic diseases and elderly care. NHS-backed digital health schemes, combined with rising user preference for convenience, are accelerating uptake. Additionally, services offer recurring revenue models for providers, giving them a commercial edge over hardware and software, which are often one-time investments.

Leading Players in the United Kingdom Telehealth Market



The key features of the market report comprise patent analysis, funding and investment analysis, and strategic initiatives by the leading players. The major companies in the market are as follows:

Doctor Care Anywhere: Doctor Care Anywhere, founded in 2013 and headquartered in London, UK, is a digital healthcare provider offering online GP consultations, health assessments, and mental health support. It partners with the NHS and private insurers to provide 24/7 telehealth services via app and web platforms. The company focuses on improving patient outcomes through integrated, technology-driven care pathways.

Other key players in the market include Babylon Health, Medicspot, Push Doctor, eConsult Health, Cisco Systems Inc., and Codal.



14 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



