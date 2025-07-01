Walk Behind Spreaders Market Research Report 2025 with Tariff-Adjusted Industry Forecasts to 2030 Featuring Chapin, Deere & Company, Husqvarna, The Scotts Company, The Toro Company and More

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Walk Behind Spreaders Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Walk Behind Spreaders Market was valued at USD 882.35 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 1.12 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.08%.







IMPACT OF TARIFFS

Currently, the world is witnessing the emergence of a global trade war, sparked by the US imposition of tariffs on a growing list of countries. On April 2, 2025, the US President, Donald Trump, introduced new tariffs, referred to as reciprocal tariffs, on imports from approx. 90 countries. The move aims to address the US's trade deficit with countries from China to the EU.

The U.S. government has introduced a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariffs. Therefore, the general tariff rate was reduced to 10% for most countries. The significant exception remains China, it faced 245% tariffs on most of its exports to the US.

For walk behind spreaders, countries are dependent on China for procuring raw materials. The tariffs on imported components can significantly increase manufacturing costs. These added expenses may disrupt supply chains and lead to higher market prices.

The U.S. is the most impacted market as most of the walk behind spreader raw materials are being imported from China. Similarly, in APAC, walk-behind spreader materials imported from China can lead to increased costs for consumers, lessen demand, and impact the Chinese export sector. Europe will have a low impact as it is less exposed to tariffs as compared to the US. Whereas there will be indirect price fluctuations. Latin America and Middle East & Africa have a lower tariff impact than other regions.

MARKET TRENDS



The global walk behind spreader market has been witnessing a significant shift toward electric-powered spreaders. Electric-powered spreaders are more eco-friendly and emit fewer pollutants, making them a popular choice among environmentally conscious consumers.



Manufacturers are also focusing on improving the overall user experience of electric-powered spreaders. They incorporate user-friendly interfaces, ergonomic designs, and lightweight materials to enhance ease of use and maneuverability. This ensures that consumers can easily operate and handle electric-powered spreaders without any hassle.



The shift toward ergonomic designs is a notable trend in the walk behind spreader market. Gardeners are increasingly recognizing the importance of ergonomic features in their tools, as they prioritize comfort, efficiency, and reduced strain. Ergonomic designs in walk behind spreaders focus on optimizing the shape, handle, weight distribution, and grip of the tool to enhance user comfort and minimize the risk of repetitive strain injuries.



Many adults actively engage in creative and purposeful leisure pursuits in certain developed economies such as the US and Europe. Driven by personal interests, many consumers also invest their time in home improvement and maintenance projects. DIY activities are considered a significant hobby in France, Germany, Italy, and the UK. This trend has also gained traction in developing economies such as India, Brazil, and South Africa.



WALK BEHIND SPREADER MARKET GROWTH DRIVERS

The popularity of gardening and landscaping services has been increasing worldwide. These services aim to provide an aesthetic appeal to commercial and residential lawns and gardens. Customers are increasing the frequency of outsourcing landscaping services for the maintenance of corporate, institutional, and residential areas.

With the increasing urban areas, there will be an increase in the standard of living of the citizens. Apart from the technological advances in these areas, the beautification of the city is also an important aspect of urban areas. There will be development of numerous parks, gardens, sports facilities, hotels, and residential units.

The value of green spaces worldwide is rising as numerous health and environmental perks are being connected to access to vegetation. Green spaces, such as lawns, parks, and gardens, require regular maintenance to keep them healthy and aesthetically pleasing. Walk-behind spreaders are commonly used in lawn care activities to evenly distribute fertilizers, seeds, and other nutrients.

Turf grasses hold immense economic significance in outdoor sports and recreational activities as essential playing surfaces for various games. Many prominent sports rely on lush grass courts, including golf, football, cricket, rugby, baseball, tennis, hockey, lacrosse, croquet, and lawn bowling.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



Faux lawns are composed of plastic fibers and mimic the appearance of natural grass while avoiding the need for watering. Its widespread application is evident in commercial settings, primarily sports stadiums, but also extends to playgrounds and various other spaces. Also, soccer fields across Europe have already started the use of artificial grass, which will hinder the growth of professional walk behind spreaders in the market.



Seasonal dependency is one of the key restraints to the global walk behind spreader market which restricts consistent usage throughout the year. These spreaders are predominantly used for lawn care, such as applying fertilizer, grass seed, or herbicides activities which is most common during the summer and spring months. Moreover, the global walk behind spreader market faces a significant challenge due to the fluctuating prices of raw materials. Like many other industries, this market is vulnerable to the volatility of raw material costs, which can affect various aspects such as production expenses, pricing strategies, and overall competitiveness.



WALK BEHIND SPREADER MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



By product type, the broadcast spreader segment is expected to be the largest in the global walk behind spreader market in 2024. The increasing demand for broadcast walk-behind spreaders globally is mainly driven by their capability to cover wide areas efficiently and quickly, which makes them ideal for both home and professional lawn care. With larger lawn spaces becoming more common, mainly across North America and parts of Europe, both homeowners and landscaping experts are moving towards broadcast models for their broader reach and ability to save time during application.



Seasonal maintenance, particularly in colder climates, plays a vital role in increasing the demand for broadcast spreaders, as they are widely used to apply salt and ice melt during winter. This added functionality enhances their appeal, turning them into a versatile tool that serves purposes throughout the year. Also, the demand for drop walk-behind spreaders is driven due to their accuracy and precise control when applying materials such as fertilizer or seed. They are mainly useful in areas where careful application is crucial, such as near flower beds, driveways, or walkways, where overspreading can cause damage or lead to unnecessary waste.



INSIGHTS BY CAPACITY



By capacity, the small capacity walk behind spreader segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global walk behind spreader market. Small-capacity walk-behind spreaders play a crucial role in the gardening and lawn care market. These tools are designed for precision, ease of use, and versatility. Small-capacity walk-behind spreaders offer high levels of precision in the application of seeds, fertilizers, and other granular materials. Also, the demand for low-capacity walk-behind spreaders generally designed to carry up to 30 kilograms of material is being propelled by the increasing popularity of DIY lawn care and gardening, mainly among residential users.



The medium walk-behind spreaders are used across the recreational & public, and commercial areas which relatively have medium to large grass and lawn areas. The demand for medium-capacity walk-behind spreaders with a load range of 30 to 60 kilograms is growing steadily due to their appropriate balance between performance and convenience. Furthermore, large-capacity walk-behind spreaders are built to efficiently manage extensive areas such as public parks, sports fields, golf courses, and institutional or industrial landscapes. With the ability to hold over 60 kilograms of material, these spreaders minimize the need for constant refilling, enabling longer operation times and enhanced efficiency. This makes them mainly suitable for facility managers and contractors responsible for maintaining large properties on tight schedules.



INSIGHTS BY FUEL TYPE



In 2024, gasoline spreaders dominated the global walk behind spreader market in terms of revenue. High power and better efficiency are driving the demand for these walk-behind spreaders in the market. However, rising fuel costs in various countries such as Poland and others are expected to hamper the demand for these spreaders during the forecast period. Furthermore, electric spreaders are gaining popularity due to their environmentally friendly nature and quieter operation compared to gas-powered alternatives. Innovations in battery technology and electric motor efficiency have enhanced the performance and durability of electric walk-behind spreaders, further driving their adoption in various applications.



Consumers are turning to renewable energy sources with a view to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting health in the environment. Gardeners have recently become aware of the numerous advantages that electric walk-behind spreaders offer over their gasoline or conventional counterparts. Also, the manual walk-behind spreader market is witnessing steady growth, driven by factors such as affordability, and the growing interest in DIY lawn care. These spreaders are particularly preferred by homeowners and small-scale landscapers who need efficient tools for tasks such as seeding, fertilizing, and applying ice melt.



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



In 2024, the fertilizer segment will dominate the global walk behind spreader market. Walk-behind spreaders are widely used in fertilizer application due to their efficiency and precision in covering large areas as they ensure an even distribution of fertilizer, which is crucial for healthy and uniform plant growth. Moreover, the demand for walk behind spreaders is experiencing significant growth due to the increased emphasis on fertilizer application in both residential and commercial settings. Walk-behind spreaders are commonly used by homeowners to fertilize their lawns and gardens. They simplify the process of applying Fertilizing over large areas, which can be labor-intensive if done by hand.



The seeding segment is expected to add a revenue of USD 87 million by the end of 2030. The growth is ascribed to the rising demand for the residential segment as homeowners seek to improve their landscapes, there is a rising demand for effective seeding solutions to establish lush, healthy lawns. Also, walk-behind spreaders are extensively used for distributing ice melt materials such as calcium chloride, rock salt, or magnesium chloride during winter. During winter, walk behind spreaders are used for applying ice melt products to sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots.



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



In 2024, the residential segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global walk behind spreader market and is expected to grow at a high CAGR rate of 4.72% during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing inclination of the population toward gardening activities, leading to the expansion of lawns, playgrounds, and green acreage across single and multi-family housing units. Furthermore, the growth in the residential construction sector is witnessing a boom as the world population is growing, along with people shifting from rural areas to urban settings. The demand for walk behind spreaders is rising in the residential segment because of the growing interest in DIY lawn care, increased awareness of sustainable gardening practices, and the desire for well-maintained outdoor spaces.



The commercial walk behind spreader market is also gaining momentum owing to rising professional landscaping services, which reduces the one-time initial cost and enables individuals to maintain their gardens. Additionally, the rise in large properties such as golf courses, sports fields, and public parks is also significantly growing the demand as they use spreaders to ensure consistent application of materials over extensive areas. Furthermore, the outsourcing of maintenance and care for lawns and gardens in commercial settings such as airports, hotels, and malls among local authorities and businesses has been rising consistently. Additionally, the growth in the increasing number of landscapes, lawns, and other green acreage is likely to push the demand for professional landscaping services, thereby leading to a surge in demand for walk behind spreaders from this segment.



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



In 2024, the offline distribution channel dominated the global walk behind spreader market. Factors such as the broader reach in areas that lack better connectivity and high consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of products are driving the growth of this segment. Also, dealers & distributors are the prime sellers of walk-behind distributors in the market. They sell walk behind spreaders on behalf of manufacturers. Larger dealers also offer 48-hour dealer delivery and guaranteed parts availability to maintain an edge in the market. Furthermore, the online channel holds a relatively lower share of the walk behind spreader market, it is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 4.66% during the forecast period. The proliferation of e-commerce and raising awareness of the benefits of online purchases, such as heavy discounts, occasional offers, and rising demand for convenience, is driving the growth of the online segment.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In North America, the demand for the walk behind spreader is propelled by the rising landscaping industry, growing residential and commercial construction activities, and rising demand for backyard beautification among households. Also, the penetration of garden tools in North America continues to increase at a substantial rate, and end-users increasingly use these convenient walk-behind spreaders. Furthermore, in Europe, the growth of the walk behind spreader market is mainly supported by increased business investments, new office and residential construction, and other commercial spaces. Western Europe is estimated to be a major contributor to gardening supplies in Europe. Most consumers have access to their own garden spaces, and many of them are active gardeners. Eastern Europe offers significant growth potential.



The walk behind spreader market in APAC is expected to witness a higher CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period, surpassing North America. The urbanization of developing countries in APAC is expected to bolster the demand for gardens and recreational parks, creating the need for maintenance. Furthermore, the Latin America region is expected to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period due to factors such as rapid industrialization, significant penetration of travel and tourism activities, and gradually increasing awareness about the benefits of green cover & natural landscapes.



WALK BEHIND SPREADER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The global walk behind spreader market is highly fragmented, with several local and international players. Chapin International, Deere & Company, and Scotts, are a few prominent players alongside numerous domestic tool manufacturers specialized in manufacturing gardening equipment. Various vendors offer products with similar specifications, such as length, width, and spreading techniques, often at lower prices, which is expected to intensify the price war among vendors during the forecast period.



Vendors need to create new patented designs and ergonomics to keep pace with existing market competition and upcoming innovations to maintain a competitive advantage. Many international players are estimated to expand their reach across the world with their leading solutions during the forecast period, mainly in countries such as the US and Europe, to gain more market share. Furthermore, the adoption rate of walk behind spreaders among end-users is increasing, leading to more innovative and advanced solutions in the market. However, price remains a critical competitive factor, despite minimal product differentiation.



