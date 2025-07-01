Cannabis Technology Strategic Business Analysis Report 2025 | Market to Reach $23.7 Billion by 2030 from $6.2 Billion in 2024 - Surging Venture Capital Interest Accelerating Tech Innovations

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Cannabis Technology was estimated at US$6.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$23.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Cannabis Technology market.





The rapid expansion of the legal cannabis industry has created a surge in technological innovations aimed at optimizing cultivation, processing, and distribution. Advanced cultivation techniques, automation, and data analytics are enhancing efficiency and product quality across the supply chain. Additionally, compliance-driven technologies such as seed-to-sale tracking systems are helping businesses meet regulatory requirements. As the cannabis market matures, technology is playing a crucial role in ensuring standardization, quality control, and scalability.

What Factors Are Driving the Growth of the Cannabis Technology Market?



The growth in the cannabis technology market is driven by several factors, including increasing legalization, rising demand for high-quality cannabis products, and advancements in automation and data analytics. Governments worldwide are imposing strict compliance regulations, making tracking and automation technologies essential for businesses.

The push for higher efficiency and yield optimization in cultivation is driving investment in AI-powered greenhouse solutions. Additionally, the expansion of cannabis e-commerce and delivery services is boosting demand for digital retail technologies. As the cannabis industry becomes more sophisticated, technological innovations will continue to shape its future, ensuring efficiency, compliance, and consumer satisfaction.



What Are the Most Notable Innovations in Cannabis Technology?



Technology is transforming every aspect of the cannabis supply chain, from cultivation to retail. Automated greenhouse systems equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) are optimizing environmental conditions for higher yields and improved cannabinoid profiles. Blockchain-based seed-to-sale tracking solutions are enhancing transparency and compliance by recording every stage of production.

In extraction and processing, supercritical CO2 and ethanol-based extraction techniques are improving cannabinoid purity and efficiency. Additionally, e-commerce platforms and AI-driven customer analytics are reshaping the retail experience, enabling personalized product recommendations and streamlined delivery services.



Which Sectors Are Adopting Cannabis Technology the Fastest?



The adoption of cannabis technology is most prevalent in large-scale cultivation operations, medical cannabis production, and dispensary management. Licensed producers are investing in automation and AI-driven analytics to maximize efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance.

Pharmaceutical cannabis companies are leveraging advanced extraction and formulation technologies to develop high-precision cannabinoid medications. The retail sector is also rapidly adopting cannabis-specific e-commerce solutions, digital payment systems, and AI-based inventory management to enhance customer experiences and business operations.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Hardware Component segment, which is expected to reach US$16.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 28.5%. The Software Component segment is also set to grow at 18.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $1.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 23.4% CAGR to reach $3.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aeropay, C3 Industries, Confident Cannabis, Cresco Labs, Dutchie and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Scope of Study:

Component (Hardware Component, Software Component)

Distribution Channel (Offline Distribution Channel, Online Distribution Channel)

Application (Cultivation Application, Processing/Manufacturing Application, Warehousing Application, Consumption Application)

End-Use (Medical End-Use, Industrial End-Use, Recreational End-Use)

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes segmentation by product, technology, type, material, distribution channel, application, and end-use, with historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 204 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Cannabis Technology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automation and AI-Driven Cultivation Systems Increasing Yield and Efficiency

IoT Integration in Grow Operations Enhancing Environmental Monitoring and Control

Seed-to-Sale Tracking Software Ensuring Compliance and Transparency

Blockchain Adoption Improving Supply Chain Traceability and Product Authentication

Data Analytics Platforms Driving Precision Agriculture and Crop Optimization

Advancements in Extraction Technology Increasing Potency and Product Diversity

AI-Powered Strain Development Creating Customized Cannabinoid Profiles

Growth in Cannabis Testing and Lab Tech Enhancing Quality Assurance

Development of Vertical Farming Systems Supporting Urban Cannabis Production

Remote Monitoring and Cloud-Based Operations Enabling Scalable Growth

Smart Retail Solutions Enhancing In-Store Consumer Experience

Tech-Enabled Delivery Platforms Improving Customer Convenience and Compliance

Integration of Cannabis POS Systems With CRM and Inventory Software

SaaS Platforms Empowering Microbusinesses With Affordable Tech Tools

Surging Venture Capital Interest Accelerating Cannabis Tech Innovation

