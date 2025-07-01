Chronic Hepatitis B Market Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035 | Diagnostic Advances, Innovative Therapies, and Rising Awareness Bolster Growth

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Hepatitis B Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global chronic hepatitis B market is currently in the growth stage, driven by significant advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of the disease. The market is evolving as new therapeutic options, such as gene-editing technologies and immune modulation therapies, move closer to regulatory approval. As clinical trials for these advanced therapies progress, they present an opportunity for market expansion and disruption.

These emerging therapies are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, challenges such as high treatment costs and the need for improved accessibility will influence the market dynamics moving forward. The innovation and the successful commercialization of new treatments will shape its trajectory in the coming years.

North America is expected to dominate the global chronic hepatitis B market during the forecast period due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence, and increased awareness of the disease. The region also benefits from regulatory advantages and a strong pharmaceutical presence, which accelerates the availability of effective treatments and drives the growth of the global chronic hepatitis B market.

Product/Innovation Strategy: Product launches and innovations in the global chronic hepatitis B market are focused on advancing treatment options to improve patient care. These innovations aim to enhance the efficacy of therapies and streamline the detection and management of the disease. Key players in the market, such as Brii Biosciences Limited and Precision Biosciences, have been involved in the development of therapies for chronic hepatitis B.



Competitive Strategy: Enterprises led by market leaders in the global chronic hepatitis B market are continuously working on updating their product portfolios with innovative treatments to maintain competitiveness. A detailed competitive benchmarking of the key players has been conducted, providing insights into how these companies compare in terms of product offerings, market share, and innovation. This benchmarking provides readers with a clear understanding of the market landscape and the positions of the leading players. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, will help readers identify untapped revenue opportunities in the market.



Increasing demand for chronic hepatitis B therapies is anticipated to support the growth of the global chronic hepatitis B market during the forecast period 2025-2035.

The global chronic hepatitis B market is expected to grow at a significant rate due to advancements in diagnostic technologies, the development of innovative therapies, and increasing awareness among patients and healthcare providers.

Recent Developments

Regulatory Activities: In April 2025, the U.S. FDA granted fast-track status to PBGENE-HBV, Precision Biosciences' gene-editing therapy candidate for chronic hepatitis B, which was subsequently tested in patients during a Phase 1 clinical trial.

In December 2024, AusperBio Therapeutics, Inc. announced the successful completion of a $73 million Series B financing.

Demand Drivers and Limitations

The following are the drivers for the global chronic hepatitis B market:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Hepatitis B

Continuous Advancements in Treatment Options

Growing Awareness and Screening Initiatives

Supportive Government Policies and Vaccination Programs

The global chronic hepatitis B market is expected to face some limitations, too, due to the following challenges:

High Treatment Costs

Limited Access to Healthcare in Endemic Regions

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Gyre Therapeutics

Ascletis Pharmaceuticals

Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Brii Biosciences Limited

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Virion Therapeutics, LLC

AusperBio Therapeutics, Inc.

Precision Bioscience

