Top Five Trends in the Toys and Games Industry: Grown-up Playtime, Cloud-driven Commerce, Smart Play Experiences, Power Partnerships, and Play-as-a-service

Amid global uncertainty and financial strain, consumers are turning to toys and games for nostalgia, comfort, escapism and social connection. Five key trends from the rise of kidults to cross-industry collaborations are reshaping the industry, offering companies new ways to engage new demographics and unlock new revenues.



The Top Five Trends in Toys and Games global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level.

It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.

Key Findings



Grown-up playtime

Kidults are driving demand for collectibles, nostalgia-based IPs and sophisticated play experiences. This reflects a cultural shift where play is embraced for emotional wellness, identity and escapism.

Cloud-driven commerce

Digital distribution, livestream selling and DTC models are reshaping how consumers discover and purchase toys and games. Cloud platforms enable companies to reach a wider audience, allows personalisation and generate recurring revenue.

Smart play experiences

AI and tech integration are transforming toys into interactive, adaptive companions that encourage interaction. These toys enhance learning and interactive engagement, appealing to both children and adults.

Power partnerships

Licensing and cross-industry collaborations are unlocking new revenue streams. Toy companies are expanding into fashion, food and entertainment to maximise IP value and reach new demographics.

Play-as-a-service

Subscription models are redefining ownership, offering curated, flexible access to toys and games. This supports continuous engagement, recurring revenue and sustainability goals.

