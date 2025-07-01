Top Five Trends in the Toys and Games Industry: Grown-up Playtime, Cloud-driven Commerce, Smart Play Experiences, Power Partnerships, and Play-as-a-service

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top Five Trends in Toys and Games" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid global uncertainty and financial strain, consumers are turning to toys and games for nostalgia, comfort, escapism and social connection. Five key trends from the rise of kidults to cross-industry collaborations are reshaping the industry, offering companies new ways to engage new demographics and unlock new revenues.
The Top Five Trends in Toys and Games global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis.
It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.
Key Findings
Grown-up playtime
Kidults are driving demand for collectibles, nostalgia-based IPs and sophisticated play experiences. This reflects a cultural shift where play is embraced for emotional wellness, identity and escapism.
Cloud-driven commerce
Digital distribution, livestream selling and DTC models are reshaping how consumers discover and purchase toys and games. Cloud platforms enable companies to reach a wider audience, allows personalisation and generate recurring revenue.
Smart play experiences
AI and tech integration are transforming toys into interactive, adaptive companions that encourage interaction. These toys enhance learning and interactive engagement, appealing to both children and adults.
Power partnerships
Licensing and cross-industry collaborations are unlocking new revenue streams. Toy companies are expanding into fashion, food and entertainment to maximise IP value and reach new demographics.
Play-as-a-service
Subscription models are redefining ownership, offering curated, flexible access to toys and games. This supports continuous engagement, recurring revenue and sustainability goals.
Report Scope:
- Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
- Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
- Get a detailed picture of the Toys and Games market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Company Coverage Includes:
- Funko
- Build-A-Bear
- Obboto
- Mattel
- Ai Me
- TCL
- McDonald's
- PlayStation
- Sony
- Miko
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
- Toys and games offers nostalgia, comfort, escapism and social connection
- Top five trends in toys and games
- Top five trends uncovered
Grown-up playtime
- The rise of kidults
- Funko leverages nostalgia and collectibles to drive growth
- Build-A-Bear pivoting business to attract adults too
- Nostalgia and collectibles drive kidults growth
Cloud-driven commerce
- The future of play is digital
- Obboto harnesses online crowdfunding to gauge demand for new products
- Mattel's digital leap into video games with Monster High
- Unlocking revenue growth through digital play
Smart play experiences
- AI and tech redefining how toys interact
- AI companion robot (Ai Me) from TCL as a family companion
- Bringing the magic of AI to Mattel's iconic brands to target digital natives
- Transforming toys through AI-driven interactive experiences
Power partnerships
- Unlocking new revenues and new consumers through cross-industry partnerships
- McDonald's helps Minecraft hit the goldmine
- Adding toy elements on spectacle frames as differentiator
- Licensing and collaboration as growth engine
Play-as-a-service
- From ownership to access
- PlayStation Plus subscription is helping to protect Sony's profitability
- Subscription ensures Miko remains relevant as the child grows up
- Opportunities aplenty as play shifts from product to platform
Conclusion
- Future implications
- Opportunities for growth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nkc6lf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.