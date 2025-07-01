Middle East Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Investment Report 2025 | National Screening, Digital Tools, and Local Manufacturing Drive Growth - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Investment Opportunities - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The diabetes market in Middle East is expected to grow by 9.2% on annual basis to reach US$5.45 billion in 2025. The diabetes market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 9.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the diabetes market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 4.99 billion to approximately USD 7.96 billion.







The Middle Eastern diabetes devices and therapeutics market is being shaped by national diabetes screening initiatives, integration of digital health tools, regional manufacturing investments, and expanding public-private partnerships. These trends are expected to intensify over the next 2-4 years, leading to improved patient identification, technology-driven care delivery, and more competitive regional production capacity.

The Middle Eastern diabetes devices and therapeutics market is a mix of multinational leadership, growing regional players, and public-private alliances. Ongoing localization efforts and digital innovation are reshaping the competitive environment, with increased consolidation and regional supply chain integration expected in the coming years.



Strengthen National Diabetes Screening Programs

Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are expanding diabetes screening programs under national health strategies. The UAE's "Weqaya" and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 have included routine screening for diabetes and other NCDs.

Rising diabetes prevalence, particularly Type 2, has driven governments to prioritize early detection. National registries and workplace wellness screenings are key enablers.

These efforts are expected to expand further, increasing demand for point-of-care HbA1c and glucose testing equipment. Broader detection will also drive downstream growth in therapeutic and monitoring solutions.

Deploy Digital Tools for Personalized and Remote Care

Mobile apps, cloud-based data platforms, and remote monitoring tools are being integrated into diabetes management programs. Countries like the UAE and Bahrain have deployed app-based platforms for diabetes tracking and patient engagement.

Government investments in digital health infrastructure, along with private sector innovation from firms such as GluCare.Health (UAE), are key drivers.

Over the next 2-4 years, the use of digital tools is expected to increase, improving glycemic control, especially for tech-enabled urban populations.

Expand Regional Manufacturing of Insulin and Devices

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing in local production of diabetes therapeutics, including insulin and oral antidiabetics. The King Abdullah Economic City has attracted pharmaceutical manufacturers under the National Industrial Development Program (NIDLP).

Supply chain disruptions, cost-control efforts, and localization mandates are prompting countries to reduce dependence on imports.

These investments are expected to grow, supported by long-term industrial strategies and increasing regulatory incentives for regional self-sufficiency in health manufacturing.

Enhance Access Through Public-Private Partnerships

Governments are collaborating with multinational pharma and MedTech firms to expand access to diabetes devices and therapies. In 2023, the UAE and Saudi Arabia launched partnership programs with companies like Novo Nordisk and Abbott to expand access to CGMs and insulin analogs.

Health system transformation programs, such as Saudi's Health Sector Transformation Program and UAE's federal health funding reforms, are creating room for innovative care delivery models.

These partnerships will likely intensify, leading to greater availability of advanced solutions, particularly in public health settings.

Current Market Conditions

The region has high diabetes prevalence rates - particularly in the GCC - driving steady demand for CGM devices, insulin therapies, and oral antidiabetics.

Public sector funding dominates diabetes care, with private insurers playing a growing role in urban and expat populations.

Key Players and New Entrants

Global companies like Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Medtronic, and Abbott are established in the region through distribution partnerships and regional hubs.

Regional companies such as SPIMACO (Saudi Arabia) and Julphar (UAE) are producing generic antidiabetics and distributing SMBG devices.

Emerging players in digital health, including GluCare.Health and Altibbi, are introducing AI-based diabetes monitoring and lifestyle management tools.

Recent Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

In 2023, Novo Nordisk signed a strategic agreement with the UAE Ministry of Health to support national diabetes programs and access initiatives.

Medtronic expanded its presence in Saudi Arabia through a local partnership with Tamer Group to distribute insulin pumps and CGM systems.

Julphar restructured its diabetes portfolio to include biosimilar insulin under licensing agreements with international players.

Forecast Competitive Dynamics (Next 2-4 Years)

Multinationals are expected to deepen regional presence through joint ventures and manufacturing tie-ups.

Regional firms will expand scale and scope, especially as governments enforce localization targets and industrial strategy milestones.

Digital health firms will capture new patient segments, driving differentiation based on AI-enabled services and remote care integration.

Comprehensive understanding of market structure and dynamics: Gain a detailed view of the diabetes devices and therapeutics market, including category-level segmentation (Diagnosis & Monitoring Devices and Therapeutics) and sub-segmentation by product type, route of administration, type of diabetes, distribution channel, and end user.

Identify high-growth segments and strategic investment areas: Use segment-wise market sizing and forecasting to identify opportunities in areas such as continuous glucose monitoring, insulin delivery technologies, oral anti-diabetic drugs, and biosimilars. Tailor your market entry or expansion strategies accordingly.

Benchmark performance across distribution and care settings: Access share analysis across online, hospital, and retail pharmacies, and evaluate usage patterns across hospitals, diabetes clinics, and homecare to support channel-specific planning and resource allocation.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 260 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Middle East

