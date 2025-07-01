Africa Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 | Almost 350 MW of Additional Power Capacity is Expected to Be Added by the End of 2025

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database presents analysis on Africa's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 117 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 55 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Morocco dominates the upcoming data center market in Africa with almost 35% of the total power capacity.
- Around $3.5 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Africa by 2027.
- The existing data center capacity in Africa is over 450 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 1.4 GW.
- Almost 350 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (117 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Etix Casablanca #1 or DC1.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (55 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Africa data center market database include:
- 21 Century technologies
- Africa Data Centres
- Airtel Africa (Nxtra)
- Angola Cables
- Business Connexion
- CipherWave
- CityNet Telecom
- Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)
- Cloudoon
- CWG PLC
- Digital Parks Africa
- Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion)
- ECC Solutions
- EcoCloud-G42
- EgyptNetwork
- Equinix
- Etisalat
- Etix Everywhere (Orange)
- Excelsimo Networks
- Global Broadband Solutions
- GPX Global Systems
- Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers
- Internet Initiative Japan
- Internet Solutions ZA (Dimesionsion Data part of NTT)
- inwi
- ipNX
- IXAfrica
- Kasi Cloud
- Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group
- Maroc Telecom
- Medallion Communications (Digital Realty)
- Medasys
- MSTelecom
- MTN
- Multipla
- N+One Datacenters
- NTT & Dimesnsion Data
- Onix Data Centres (African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM))
- Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
- Orange Business Services
- PAIX
- Paratus
- Rack Centre
- Raxio Group
- Raya Data Center
- Safaricom
- Telecom Egypt
- Telekom Kenya
- Teraco
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vodacom Business
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x4ehyl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.