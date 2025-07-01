The Future of Foodservice in Norway to 2029: Profit Sector Revenue to Hit NOK92.5 Billion by 2029

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway - The Future of Foodservice to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth evaluation of the Norwegian foodservice market, including analysis of the key issues impacting on the industry.

This report includes:

Consumer insight and analysis to provide a clear view of prevailing need states, trends and demands of consumers, including segmentation analysis and channel preference, all fully supported by comprehensive market data and occasions and locations analytics.

In-depth analysis of channel performance, both profit and cost sector, detailing the winning formats, with supporting analysis to provide comprehensive understanding of the reasons behind success and failure.

For each of four key profit sector channels - QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pubs, clubs & bars, a deep dive into the 'who', 'why', 'what', 'where' and 'what next'.

Analysis of major market player performance, and how each player is meeting the needs of consumers and dealing with changing market demands, with supporting case studies on key menu, service and format innovations.

Market highlights:

The Norwegian foodservice profit sector generated revenue of NOK76.9 billion ($7.1 billion) in 2024. The sector's sales posted a CAGR of 3% during 2019-24, rising from NOK66.3 billion ($7.5 billion). The number of transactions recorded a CAGR of 0.5% over the same period.

FSR, the largest profit sector channel, recorded sales of NOK27.6 billion ($2.6 billion) in 2024, reflecting a CAGR of 3.6% during 2019-24. The surge in international tourism has had a positive effect on the profit sector by boosting revenues at hotels and other lodging businesses. It has also increased demand for services such as restaurants and ultimately contributed to job creation and economic resilience in Norway.

The foodservice profit sector is expected to reach NOK92.5 billion ($8.5 billion) in 2029, yielding a CAGR of 3.8% during 2024-29. The number of transactions will register a CAGR of 1.7%, while the number of outlets will post a CAGR of 0.3%.

Report Scope:

Macro Context: An exploration of broader economic and social trends within the country, providing essential context for industry insights.

Profit Sector Channels: The analysis groups various foodservice channels into the "profit sector," comprising accommodation, leisure, restaurants, retail, travel, workplace, and pubs, clubs, and bars. This section reviews general sector trends before examining each of the four key channels: QSR, FSR, coffee and tea shops, and pubs, clubs, and bars.

Cost Sector Channels: This includes channels grouped under "cost sector," such as education, healthcare, military and civil defense, and welfare and services, often state-operated. The report covers overarching trends, historical, and projected growth.

Profit Sector Sub-sections - QSR, FSR, Coffee & Tea Shop, Pub, Club & Bar: Each channel is scrutinized for performance, including historical and forecasted growth, key players, and consumer segment analysis.

Cost Sector: The analysis provides an overview of the channel's performance, detailing historic and forecast growth.

Reasons to Buy

Specific forecasts of the foodservice market over the next five years (2024-29) will give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among all major foodservice channels (QSR, FSR, coffee & tea shop, and pub, club & bar) will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

Company Coverage:

McDonald's Corporation

Starbucks Corporation

JAB Holding Company

Kaffebrenneriet

Restaurant Brands International

Pizzabakeren Invest

Mix

Norgesgruppen

Jordanes

Norrein Gruppen

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Context

Macroeconomic Overview

Profit Sector Metrics

Key Metric Highlights

Value Share and Growth by Channel

Outlets and Transactions Growth by Channel

Operator Buying Volumes and Growth by Channel

Channel Historic and Future Growth Dynamics

Outlet-Type and Owner-Type Growth Dynamics

Profit Sector by Channel

Quick-Service Restaurant (QSR)

Full-Service Restaurant (FSR)

Coffee & tea shop

Pub, Club & Bar

Cost Sector Metrics

Cost Operator Trends - Historic and Future Growth

Data and Channel Share Breakdown

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sj8rg

