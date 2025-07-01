Wholesale Executive Devin Shanahan Responds to U.S.-China Trade Pressure with Strategic Supply Chain Shifts

Los Angeles, California, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devin Shanahan, co-founder of Los Angeles-based consumer brand Funtazma , is addressing the growing impact of U.S.-China trade tensions on the wholesale industry. With over a decade of experience scaling consumer brands through global sourcing, Shanahan has guided Funtazma through shifting trade policies, rising tariffs, and supply chain bottlenecks, while remaining focused on operational resilience and customer value.



Funtazma: Where fun and imagination come to life.

Shanahan’s wholesale experience has shaped his practical approach to global trade. Over the past several years, his team has built a scalable infrastructure that supplies character-driven plush and novelty products to major U.S. retailers. With tariffs once again increasing on Chinese imports, Shanahan has adopted a flexible sourcing strategy to help protect retail partners and consumers from sudden price hikes.

“We’ve shifted parts of our finishing process to the U.S., but these are low-wage, repetitive jobs that are extremely difficult to fill,” Shanahan said. “Everyone wants to bring jobs back to America, but the infrastructure and labor pool for this kind of manufacturing just do not exist at the scale we need. That’s the reality we’re dealing with.”

While Funtazma has managed to stay competitive, Shanahan notes that many small businesses in the industry are not as fortunate. “Some of our longtime partners are being forced to shut down due to these tariffs. The burden is heavy, especially for smaller operations without diversified sourcing.”

Shanahan is also vocal about the continuing importance of China as a trade ally. “The U.S. cannot meet consumer demand alone. It’s not about politics, it’s about logistics and supply capacity.”

Despite current headwinds, Shanahan remains optimistic about the future of American wholesale. “We are in rough waters, but the companies that stay agile and data-driven will come out stronger. This is a time for smart leadership and long-term thinking.”

About Funtazma