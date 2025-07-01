Unlocking Possibility: AI HomeDesign Joins Forces with MIAMI REALTORS®

Vancouver, British Columbia , July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 1, 2025 – In a move that reflects a growing industry shift toward smarter, faster, and more visually compelling real estate marketing, AI HomeDesign , the ultimate AI toolbox for property listing, proudly announces its partnership with the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®, the largest local REALTOR® association in the United States.

Through this collaboration, AI HomeDesign becomes part of the official suite of marketing tools offered to MIAMI REALTORS® members, delivering instant access to powerful AI-driven real estate photo editing tools that elevate listing quality and speed to market.

But this partnership goes beyond platform integration. It sets a model for how forward-thinking associations, MLSs, and brokerages can empower their agents with transformative, easy-to-use technology. By offering seamless access to tools like AI Virtual Staging —which turns vacant rooms into fully styled, buyer-ready spaces in seconds—MIAMI REALTORS® is equipping its members with the clarity, creativity, and conversion power today’s market demands.

This type of integration isn’t just a one-off benefit for a single association; it’s a scalable solution that can bring similar value to any organization looking to give its agents a competitive edge in an increasingly visual marketplace.

A Tailored Solution for MIAMI REALTORS®: Built-In Access to AI HomeDesign

To honor this partnership and spark fresh momentum for South Florida’s real estate visionaries, AI HomeDesign is offering an exclusive 20% discount on its Pro subscription plan, available only to MIAMI REALTORS® members.

The offer is delivered through a custom integration built specifically for the MIAMI platform, allowing members to seamlessly access the discount via single sign-on (SSO) through their association dashboard.

The Pro plan unlocks access to AI HomeDesign’s full creative arsenal, including:

AI Virtual Staging: Fill any empty space with aesthetic precision and inviting design



AI Day to Dusk: Add a twilight touch that turns exteriors into irresistible invitations



AI Item Removal: Sweep away distractions with a few clicks. Decluttered, elevated, done



AI Photo Enhancement: Illuminate, refine, and polish every pixel for maximum impact

Not to mention scores of other AI-powered property photo generation and editing tools, all editable in seconds and built to help agents and their property listings stand out.

Empowering Real Estate Professionals at Scale: Strategic Impact of the AI HomeDesign-MIAMI Partnership

With AI HomeDesign, professional-grade listing visuals are no longer a luxury or a logistical burden. From the immediate impact of AI virtual staging, an ultra-efficient solution for transforming empty spaces into styled, buyer-ready rooms, to rapid-fire photo edits and enhancements, agents can now showcase a property’s full potential faster, more intelligently, and more affordably than ever.

At just $0.24 per photo, with 30-second turnaround times and unlimited free revisions, AI HomeDesign enables real estate professionals to operate at the speed of today’s market without compromising quality.

For associations, MLSs, and brokerages seeking to offer agents a true competitive edge, this is a game-changer. From first impression to final walkthrough, AI HomeDesign empowers agents to create compelling visual narratives that drive interest, engagement, and action, no matter the property type or price point.

A partnership built on momentum and vision

“This partnership isn’t just about tools. It’s about transforming how property listings are marketed in a fast-moving, visual-first industry,” said Salar Davari, CEO and Founder of AI HomeDesign. “We believe that every REALTOR®, regardless of their location, company size, or market, should have access to cutting-edge, creative power without needing a design degree or a big marketing budget. Through our collaboration with MIAMI REALTORS®, that belief becomes a daily possibility for MIAMI agents.”

How to access the offer?

MIAMI REALTORS® members can now explore AI HomeDesign under the association’s official marketing tools section and redeem their exclusive 20% Pro discount via a special partner page. This is their gateway to creative freedom and next-level property marketing.

From AI virtual staging that breathes life into empty spaces, to day-to-dusk enhancement, clutter removal, and photo refinement tools that polish every detail, AI HomeDesign gives agents the power to turn ordinary images into easy sales potentials.

Sometimes, all it takes to spark a buyer’s imagination is an empty room professionally designed into a charming living space.

About AIHomeDesign.com

AI HomeDesign is the ultimate AI toolbox for property listing; an advanced real estate photo editing platform serving both B2B and B2C markets. AI HomeDesign partners with brokerages, associations, and MLSs, while also empowering individual REALTORS® and brokers. By combining artificial intelligence with user-friendly, design-driven technology, this SaaS platform streamlines visual marketing workflows, enhances listing visuals, and reduces turnaround times.

From AI virtual staging and photo enhancement to item removal, day-to-dusk photos, home renovation, and complete room redesigns, AI HomeDesign enables real estate professionals to present every property at its best, quickly, affordably, and at scale.

AI HomeDesign’s official website is www.aihomedesign.com .

About the MIAMI Association of REALTORS®

The MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI) was chartered by the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® in 1920, and is celebrating 105 years of service to REALTOR® members, the buying and selling public, and the communities in South Florida. Composed of six boards: MIAMI-RESIDENTIAL, MIAMI-COMMERCIAL; BROWARD-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS®; JTHS-MIAMI, a division of MIAMI REALTORS® in the Jupiter-Tequesta-Hobe Sound area; MIAMI YPN, our Young Professionals Network Council; and the Corporate Board of Directors. MIAMI REALTORS® represent 58,000 total real estate professionals in all aspects of real estate sales, marketing, and brokerage. It is the largest local REALTOR® association in the U.S. and has official partnerships with 287 international organizations worldwide.