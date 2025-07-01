Bitcoin Solaris Nears $6M Raised as Solaris Nova App Launch Nears and Presale Enters Final Phase





TALLINN, Estonia, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S), a next-generation crypto platform built to address key limitations of traditional blockchain networks, is preparing for the official launch of its mobile mining application, Solaris Nova, as its presale enters the final phase. With over $5.9 million raised and more than 13,650 users onboard, the project is rapidly gaining momentum ahead of its July 31 mainnet launch.

Why Bitcoin Solaris Is Exploding in 2025

Bitcoin Solaris isn’t just riding hype. It’s rewriting what’s possible for both retail users and serious crypto investors. At its core is a dual-layer network that splits operations between two powerful systems: a Proof-of-Work Base Layer and a Delegated Proof-of-Stake Solaris Layer. This separation unlocks unmatched performance, with the Solaris Layer pushing up to 10,000 transactions per second while maintaining near-instant finality.

This isn’t some marketing gimmick. It’s backed by serious tech:

Validator rotation keeps the network decentralized and resilient



Energy usage is slashed by over 99 percent compared to Bitcoin



Built-in smart contract support allows for full DeFi and real-world integrations



Secure validator scheduling ensures conflict-free performance across chains



Through the exciting release of the Solaris Nova app, users will be able to mine Bitcoin Solaris right from their smartphones, with no complex setups required. This mobile-first approach is what’s drawing attention from younger, tech-savvy investors who want in without the hassle.

How to Mine Bitcoin Solaris Using Your Phone

One of the biggest advantages of Bitcoin Solaris is that it brings mining back to the people. Forget about giant ASICs and skyrocketing power bills. BTC-S mining is designed to be accessible through the upcoming Solaris Nova app. Here's how it works:

Sign up and register with your device to join the decentralized mining network



The app allocates mining scores based on participation and uptime



Users are rewarded in BTC-S directly based on their activity and time contribution



It runs in the background, without draining battery or processing power



If you're wondering what kind of profits this model can generate, the platform provides a calculator at this link to help estimate your daily yield. And the beauty is that it scales with more activity, more consistency, and more earnings.

Fast, Fair, and Future-Proof: That’s Bitcoin Solaris

Verified, Audited, and Reviewed

Bitcoin Solaris is not another whitepaper fantasy. It has already passed two independent audits from respected firms. The full technical breakdowns can be found on the audit from Cyberscope and another by Freshcoins . These evaluations confirm its contract integrity and network design.

And it’s not just the auditors backing it. Influencers are joining in. In fact, a recent review by Crypto Vlog breaks down why so many are calling BTC-S the best crypto launch of the year. The excitement is real. Telegram groups are filling up, Twitter threads are lighting up, and attention is shifting hard in this direction.

Presale Momentum Is Breaking Records

The Bitcoin Solaris presale is currently in Phase 10, with a token price of $10. The next phase bumps that to $11, and the official launch will list BTC-S at $20. That means a 150 percent gain is locked in for anyone buying now. Bonuses are still available at 6 percent, but with less than 5 weeks left before the July 31 launch, time is ticking.

One of the shortest presales in crypto history



Over $6 million already raised and counting



More than 13,650 unique users onboard



Explosive growth with strong demand and community support



Wallets like Trust Wallet and Metamask are recommended for seamless token delivery after launch.

Tech That Feeds the Hype

There’s a reason why developers and institutional players are paying close attention. Bitcoin Solaris offers something unique. The Base Layer handles Bitcoin-grade security and mining. The Solaris Layer delivers high-speed smart contracts, validator rotation, and cross-chain compatibility. Every feature was designed to solve Bitcoin’s limitations without sacrificing its strengths.

The network is ready for anything. Whether it’s NFT marketplaces, global micropayments, or enterprise supply chain tools, BTC-S has the muscle and the bandwidth to deliver. More importantly, it was built for this era. Not 2009.

About Bitcoin Solaris

Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) is a high-performance cryptocurrency platform focused on accessibility, scalability, and decentralization. It combines the security of Proof-of-Work with the speed of Delegated Proof-of-Stake to create a hybrid ecosystem suited for real-world applications and mainstream adoption.

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

