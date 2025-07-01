BlockchainCloudMining launches safe and stable income contracts to help crypto investors achieve financial freedom in life

Miami, Florida, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of rapid changes in the cryptocurrency field, BlockchainCloudMining, the world's leading cloud mining platform, is reshaping individual investors' Bitcoin access methods with unprecedented technological innovation and user experience. Through a new mechanism called "smart income contract model", the platform has attracted global investors to compete for digital asset passive income channels.

After the price of Bitcoin reached the $100,000 mark, the risks and uncertainties of traditional "buying coins" and "speculating on coins" continued to increase. At the same time, the cloud mining services provided by BlockchainCloudMining are becoming a more stable, compliant, and quantifiable BTC income entry point in the eyes of global users.

From "asset holding" to "asset production"-a new path for ordinary people to participate in the crypto era

Bitcoin has been born for more than 15 years. It has leapt from a marginal asset to a mainstream value reserve, but traditional investment methods still discourage ordinary investors in terms of threshold, volatility, and risk. In contrast, cloud mining modularizes and platforms the mining process through computing power contracts, so that users can obtain BTC output every day without any technical background. BlockchainCloudMining is the leader of this change.

What is BlockchainCloudMining?

Blockchain cloud mining is a way to participate in cryptocurrency mining without purchasing hardware equipment. Blockchain provides remote computing power leasing services. Users only need to purchase mining contracts, and the system will automatically run the mining process and distribute the proceeds to the account. There is no need to maintain equipment or bear high electricity bills.

The platform builds a global green mining network, introduces AI intelligent allocation of computing power system, and launches flexible and diverse contract income, so that users of different capital scales and different countries and regions can join the mining track in the best way.

Why global crypto investors choose BlockchainCloudMining platform, its advantages are as follows:

⦁ Register to get an instant reward of $12 .

⦁ High profit level and daily dividends.

⦁ No other service fees or management fees.

⦁The platform supports settlement of more than 9 cryptocurrencies such as DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, and BCH.

⦁The company’s affiliate program allows you to refer friends and receive up to $50,000 in referral bonuses.

⦁McAfee® security. Cloudflare® security. 100% uptime guarantee and excellent 24/7 human online technical support.

How to get started with BlockchainCloudMining?

Step 1: Register an account

In this case, we choose BlockChain Mining as our cloud mining service provider. Go to the service provider of your choice to register and create a new account. BlockChain Mining offers a simple registration process, just enter your email address and create an account to participate. After registration, users can start mining Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies immediately.

Step 2: Buy a mining contract

Currently, BlockChain Mining offers a variety of mining contract options, such as $100, $500, and $1,000 contracts. Each contract has a unique return on investment (ROI) and a specific contract period. You can earn more passive income by participating in the following contracts :

⦁【New User Experience Contract】: Investment amount: $100, contract period 2 days, total income: $100 + $6.

⦁【WhatsMiner M66S】: Investment amount: $500, contract period 7 days, total income: $500 + $45.5.

⦁【WhatsMiner M60】: Investment amount: $1,000, contract period 14 days, total income: $1,000 + $196.

⦁【Bitcoin Miner S21+】: Investment amount: $3,000, contract period 20 days, total income: $3,000 + $900.

⦁【ALPH Miner AL1】：Investment amount: 10,000 USD, contract period 35 days, total income: 10,000 USD + 5,950 USD.

⦁【ANTSPACE HK3】：Investment amount: 33,000 USD, contract period 40 days, total income: 33,000 USD + 26,400 USD.

You can get income the next day after purchasing the contract, or you can choose to withdraw to your crypto wallet or continue to purchase other contracts.

(The platform has launched a variety of stable income contracts, for more contract details, please log in to the official website of Blockchaincloudmining.com)

Abstract: In the new era of continuous evolution of digital assets, BlockchainCloudMining not only provides an entry point for obtaining Bitcoin income, but also establishes a safe, transparent and inclusive "computing power as a service" ecosystem. For global users, this is not only an innovation in investment methods, but also an active participation in the future wealth structure.

For more details, please visit the official website: blockchaincloudmining.com



