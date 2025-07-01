ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 290

1 July 2025

Preliminary revenue figures for the 2024/25 financial year

Based on the preliminary financial figures, ChemoMetec now expects revenue of around DKK 496 million for the financial year 2024/25, against the previously announced DKK 470-490 million.

ChemoMetec’s annual report for 2024/25 is scheduled to be released on 11 September 2025.

Additional information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 48 13 10 20

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements.

ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.

