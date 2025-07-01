Westgate Resorts and Chuck E. Cheese Sign Strategic Arcade, Tech & Marketing Relationship

ORLANDO, Fla. and IRVING, Texas, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts, the largest privately held timeshare and vacation experience company, and Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s leading family entertainment center, announced a groundbreaking multi-faceted technology and cross-brand marketing agreement, which will expand access to immersive gaming experiences for families visiting Westgate Town Center and Westgate Vacation Villas Resort in Kissimmee, Florida.

At the heart of the collaboration is the all-new Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience, opening Summer 2025 at Westgate Vacation Villas Resort in Kissimmee, Florida. Powered by Chuck E. Cheese arcade systems and expertise, the interactive space promises to deliver fun and play for all ages, anchored by two distinct Chuck E. Cheese-branded zones. The multi-year marketing agreement allows both companies to grow their customer engagement through cross-company promotions, exclusive offers and benefits.

“Partnering with Chuck E. Cheese—a name synonymous with family fun—allows us to supercharge the launch of our new Mystery Fun House Arcade with world-class gaming and innovation,” said Jared Saft, Chief Business and Strategy Officer for Westgate Resorts. “This collaboration not only elevates the guest experience at our resorts, but also creates exciting new opportunities for our members through exclusive cross-promotions and shared loyalty benefits that deliver real value.”

The agreement encompasses both technology services and a robust co-marketing platform to reach each other’s customers, unlocking fresh and fun experiences for visitors. Chuck E. Cheese, with more than 300,000 Fun Pass members across their nationwide network in 45 states, and Westgate Resorts with more than 400,000 timeshare owners, will each benefit from a highly engaged loyal base of customers. Westgate will offer vacation packages to Chuck E. Cheese customers, and Chuck E. Cheese will provide discounted experiences to Westgate owners and WOW Loyalty members at the more than 500 fun centers around the country, leveraging the scale of the CEC Media Network and digital channels to reach a captive audience of 40 million guests annually with special benefits for the resort’s properties across the country.

“We’re thrilled to bring the magic of Chuck E. Cheese outside of our fun center walls and into the resort space,” said David McKillips, President and CEO of Chuck E. Cheese. “This is more than an arcade—it's an evolution of the guest experience, where brands align to give families more reasons to play, stay, and create memories together.”

The all-new Mystery Fun House Arcade Experience is designed to delight guests of all ages with themed gaming environments including:

Chuck’s Arcade: A retro-style throwback filled with beloved classics and nostalgic hits.

Chuck E. Cheese Fun Zone: A whimsical, child-safe space tailored for younger guests, filled with age-appropriate games and an active play area and playground.

Westgate Resorts will become the exclusive Vacation Ownership and Timeshare Partner of Chuck E. Cheese. To kick off the partnership, the brands will host a sweepstakes from June 30 through July 27 for a chance to win a Fly-away Trip for Four to Orlando including a three-night stay at Westgate Vacation Villas Resort in Kissimmee to see this all-new experience firsthand. For all the details visit: www.chuckecheese.com/westgate.

About Westgate Resorts

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of more than 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, and Myrtle Beach. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company’s 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler’s needs. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

About Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is the place where half a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, with a mission to create positive, lifelong memories for families through fun, food and play. For over 48 years, Chuck E. Cheese has been the place Where A Kid Can Be A Kid®, and it continues to set the standard for family entertainment through interactive experiences, exciting arcade games and its beloved Chuck E. Cheese character. Committed to providing a fun, safe and inclusive environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $24 million to schools and nonprofits through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese fun centers in 45 U.S. states and 17 foreign countries and territories. In PMQ’s Pizza Power Report 2025, Chuck E. Cheese was named one of the top 10 pizza chains in the U.S. For more information, visit chuckecheese.com.

Media Contacts

Steven Goldsmith

Westgate Resorts

media@westgateresorts.com

407-355-2997

Alejandra Brady

CEC Entertainment

Alejandra.brady@cecentertainment.com

945.336.3443

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85b0ac1a-80e9-4d50-9530-d0e50bb35f48