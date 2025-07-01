Breckenridge Distillery Unveils Limited-Edition Collectors Art Series Collaboration with Renowned Artist Miles Toland

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, one of the most-awarded craft distilleries in the U.S., and a craft spirits brand by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), proudly announces the fifth edition of its acclaimed Collectors Art Series. This year, the distillery partnered with muralist and painter Miles Toland to create a breathtaking label and mural as part of its limited release, the Breckenridge Calvados Cask Finish.





Born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and currently based in Spokane, Washington, Toland is known for his immersive murals and studio work that explore the liminal realms between sleep and wakefulness. His art blends geometric patterns and natural elements to express the spiritual connection between humanity and the unknown. In this edition of the Collectors Art Series, his design captures a transcendent moment in nature—where a figure, surrounded by Colorado's Rocky Mountains and lark buntings, dissolves into a mandala of harmony, balance, and unity.





“Blending is everything in my paintings,” says Toland. “Just like whiskey, it’s about creating bridges—between shadow and light, between form and formlessness. To have my work featured on a bottle of whiskey is an exciting fusion of two art forms that celebrate complexity and craftsmanship.”

The label design will appear on the Breckenridge Calvados Cask Finish, bottled at 95 proof / 47.5% ABV. This limited release continues the tradition of the Distillery’s artful cask finishes, offering rich aromas of freshly peeled red apples with warm oak and creamy vanilla and a hint of cinnamon spice on the nose, and a smooth entry of caramel, baked apple, and vanilla with layers of sweet oak and peppery spice on the palate. The finish lingers with a comforting touch of cinnamon.

As with past editions, a donation of $5 per bottle sold will benefit Keep RiNo Wild (KRW), a 501(c)(3) whose mission is to provide and advocate for permanent, affordable community creative space within the district, to support and bolster the artist community which is here, as well as provide educational programming, events, classes and experiences for all ages, backgrounds and socio-economic groups.

“Miles’ work dives into the mystical and unseen, and that mirrors the sensory journey we try to create with our whiskeys,” said Bryan Nolt, founder of Breckenridge Distillery. “This collaboration is another chapter in our ongoing celebration of blending—color, spirit, and culture.”

Breckenridge Collectors Art Series releases have earned numerous accolades, including 2023 Best Blended LTD Release and 2020 Icons of Whisky’s Campaign Innovator of the Year at the World Whiskies Awards, along with Gold and Double Gold medals at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Breckenridge Collectors Art Series 5 will be available starting July 1, exclusively at Breckenridge Distillery and the Main Street Tasting Room in Breckenridge, Colorado, for $125. You can visit Toland’s latest mural behind Number Thirty Eight in Denver, Colorado at 3560 Chestnut Pl, Denver, CO 80216, along with the 2024 mural by Abby Wren and 2022 mural by Alexandrea Pangburn.

For more information about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Follow Breckenridge on Instagram @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery. Age 21+. Always enjoy responsibly.

To learn more about Miles Toland, follow him on Instagram @milestoland and visit www.milestoland.com.

About Breckenridge Distillery



Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

Breckenridge Distillery is a subsidiary of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life.

To learn more about Breckenridge Distillery, visit www.breckenridgedistillery.com. Keep up with Breckenridge Distillery on Instagram by following @breckdistillery and become a fan at facebook.com/BreckDistillery.

For more information about Tilray Brands, visit www.tilray.com and follow @tilray on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/926f4533-6625-4ff8-9721-f28da72b4ca4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9233df85-7ce3-418d-a57a-124a77cbd2f9