Edgeful’s New Trading Algos Helping Traders Pass Funded Challenges and Lock in Consistent Payouts

Miami, FL, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Edgeful.com recently launched three customizable trading algorithms, and traders are already using them to pass funded challenges and earn steady payouts. Emotion, impulse, revenge trades, oversized risk — these are the exact pitfalls Edgeful’s new trading algorithms are built to fight.

How It Works

Each algorithm sends a real-time alert when it’s time to enter, take profit, or exit a trade. Stop losses and profit targets are automatically set based on the trader’s rules. The algos run natively inside TradingView — no coding required, no guesswork.

The three proven strategies included are:

Initial Balance Breakout (IB)

Opening Range Breakout (ORB)

Gap Fill

These are not simple trend-following indicators. They are full trading strategies — complete with entries, exits, stops, and real-time alerts. Each algo is fully customizable to match any trader’s risk tolerance and style.

“If you’re tired of losing money because you trade with your emotions, or blowing up prop firm evals because you didn’t follow a plan — get the edgeful algos. Everything is done for you. You get a clear setup. You follow it. That’s it,” said André Arslanian, edgeful’s founder

Traders can run the algos as-is or customize every detail: risk-reward, stop loss percentage, trade times, entry logic, session filters, and more. Deep backtesting is supported using TradingView’s built-in strategy tester, letting traders refine their approach before placing live trades.

Getting Started Is Simple

Edgeful offers step-by-step onboarding videos to guide users through setup, backtesting, and customization. The dashboard is equipped with everything needed to receive the first alert, including live chat support.

Moreover, monthly one-on-one coaching calls help optimize algo settings as markets change.

About edgeful

Most traders fail because they rely on opinions, feelings, or whatever Twitter says that day. edgeful was built to end that.

Before the algos, edgeful was already known for its intuitive market breakdowns — 100+ custom reports showing how price actually behaves by session, candle, and structure. No theory. No fluff. Just what works, when it works. They break down the market by session, candle structure, volatility, and behavior — showing traders exactly how price tends to react in specific situations. These insights are easy to understand, built for real-world use, and help traders build repeatable, high-probability strategies without needing a quant background.

“Our mission is to make edgeful the place traders come to actually make money – these algos are a massive step in that direction. We have countless traders changing their lives every day – one user just put a down payment on a house from his trading profits.” said André Arslanian

Algo access is exclusively available to edgeful members and requires an upgrade from the base plan. Upgrades are available within the platform.

Stay Up to Date With edgeful:

Website: https://www.edgeful.com/

Twitter (X): https://x.com/edgeful

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@edgeful

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/A3DvTYAkGr

Media Contact:

André Arslanian, Founder

help@edgeful.com