Hundredfold: An American Brasserie with a Touch of Whimsy Opens Tomorrow at Belmont Park Village

Belmont Park, NY, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The wait is over. Hundredfold, the much-anticipated American brasserie from Patina Group and James Beard Award-winning Chef Timothy Hollingsworth, officially opens its doors for tomorrow, Wednesday, July 2, within Belmont Park Village. Guests are invited to be the first to experience the playful, abundant spirit of Hundredfold. Online reservations are now available at HundredfoldBrasserie.com and via OpenTable (need link). A grand opening celebration is planned for fall.

Hundredfold is located within the highly anticipated Belmont Park Village, the breakout new experiential retail destination that is redefining the in-person shopping experience in metro New York. A tailor-made oasis for the shopping connoisseur, the Village offers designer fashion finds at irresistible prices every day from its ever-growing curation of boutiques including Valentino, Vivienne Westwood, Thom Browne, Missoni, Lacoste, and more, alongside renowned restaurants and exceptional hospitality services.

Designed to feel both elevated and approachable, Hundredfold brings together the best of two culinary worlds: the finesse of French technique and the comfort of Americana. The space—cozy, layered, and full of charm—invites guests to come as they are, settle in, and indulge.

Inspired by his time at The French Laundry—the Michelin-starred restaurant in Napa Valley, California, by world-renowned Chef Thomas Keller—and the flavors he loved growing up, Chef Hollingsworth has created a menu that’s both nostalgic and refined. “We wanted to create something that feels familiar, but tastes completely new,” he says. “You’ll recognize the dishes, but they’re elevated in a way that feels surprising—without losing that sense of joy and comfort.”

Dishes that Delight & Cocktails with Character

From buttery Crescent Rolls and truffled Croque Madame to classic Steak au Poivre and a throwback French Bread Pizza with a grown-up twist, the menu is full of dishes meant to spark memories and cravings alike. Even the Sour Cream & Onion Dip gets a glow-up, served with crispy house-made potato chips.

And whatever you do, don’t skip dessert—a playful twist on Lemon Ricotta Cheesecake, finished with lemon curd, graham cracker, and a sprinkle of pistachio, offering a sweet and spirited end to the meal.

On the beverage side, Patina Group’s Olivier Rassinoux has developed a lineup that’s equal parts chic and cheeky. The Hip Flask (served, yes, in an actual flask), the Heaven Cent (a Brut Rosé sorbet sparkler), and the now-signature TTT (a 3-Martini flight) that makes the bar its own right destination.

Set among designer boutiques and immersive retail experiences, Hundredfold offers a soulful, sit-down complement to a day of shopping at Belmont Park Village. Whether you’re celebrating, shopping, or just stopping in for martinis and fries—there’s always room in the fold.

Reservations and the full menu are available now at HundredfoldBrasserie.com. Follow @HundredfoldBrasserie for behind-the-scenes peeks and fall grand opening news.

Discover more about Belmont Park Village at www.BelmontParkVillage.com and @belmontparkvillage on Instagram.

# # #

About Patina Group

Patina Group is the premium lifestyle division of Delaware North, delivering culinary excellence and radical hospitality at scale. From iconic restaurants and cultural institutions to world-class events and destination venues, Patina creates thoughtful, chef-driven experiences that blend timeless quality with modern creativity. Founded in Los Angeles in 1989—and the first restaurant in the city to earn a Michelin star—Patina has grown into a national hospitality leader with over 40 unique restaurant concepts and more than 4.3 million guests annually. Its venues include celebrated partnerships with Lincoln Center, The Empire State Building, The Plaza Hotel, Disney Parks & Resorts, and more—alongside culinary collaborations with renowned chefs including Iron Chef Morimoto, Carlos Gaytán, and James Beard Award-winner Timothy Hollingsworth. Patina also produces elevated, large-scale catering experiences for some of the world’s most prestigious events. With a vision grounded in innovation, storytelling, and the comfort of unforgettable food, Patina Group is redefining hospitality—one experience at a time. For more information, visit www.patinagroup.com.

About Belmont Park Village

The opening of Belmont Park Village, the latest addition to The Bicester Collection, heralds a new era for experiential retail in the heart of Metropolitan New York. A destination designed for discovery, the Village offers designer fashion finds at irresistible prices every day, alongside renowned restaurants and exceptional hospitality services.

Belmont Park Village is set within historic Belmont Park, alongside UBS Arena (home to the New York Islanders NHL ice hockey team) and the iconic Belmont Park horse-racing track, currently undergoing a large-scale redevelopment. A destination for both international and local guests, the Village is within easy reach of John F. Kennedy International Airport and Manhattan, accessible from Grand Central Terminal and Penn Station on the LIRR.

Established nearly 30 years ago with the opening of Bicester Village near London, England, The Bicester Collection is a global family of exceptional luxury retail, live music, sports entertainment, and hotel destinations across Europe, China, and the US. Its unique and distinctive portfolio now embraces 12 luxury shopping Villages, a ground-breaking sports and entertainment arena in New York, and two award-winning hotels in California — each with its own local and enriching identity.

