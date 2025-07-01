Genesis Research Group Appoints Tim Wright as Executive Vice President, Access and Pricing

HOBOKEN, NJ, 1 July 2025 - Genesis Research Group, a leading provider of tech-enabled real-world evidence (RWE), health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), and market access services, announces the appointment of Tim Wright as Executive Vice President, Access and Pricing. He will serve as a member of the company's Executive Leadership Team and lead the Access & Pricing business unit.

Tim Wright brings more than 30 years of comprehensive biopharmaceutical industry experience, including 12 years in direct industry roles and 18 years in specialized pricing and market access (P&MA) consulting. His appointment reflects Genesis Research Group's continued commitment to deepening its expertise and enhancing the value it delivers to clients navigating today's complex market access landscape.

David Miller, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Research Group, said: “Tim’s extensive global experience and proven track record in access and pricing strategy will be invaluable as we continue to deliver innovative solutions for our clients facing increasingly complex market challenges. We are delighted to add such an accomplished biopharmaceutical leader to our executive team and warmly welcome him to Genesis Research Group.”

Over a distinguished career, Tim Wright has successfully managed multidisciplinary teams across major markets including the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and Asia. An economist by training, he has directed more than 1,000 client engagements spanning major therapeutic areas, including rare disease indications—a breadth of expertise that uniquely positions him to drive strategic initiatives and deliver innovative solutions for the company’s client portfolio.

Tim Wright, Executive Vice President, Access and Pricing commented: ‘I am so pleased to have joined the team at this important time in the bioscience sector. Since entering the industry 30 years ago, I’ve not seen greater pressure on clients. The squeeze on prices and reticence of evaluation bodies to update methodologies to recognise full value both present huge external challenges. There is also significant internal pressure to fill portfolio gaps, accelerate access at the sub-national level, and access revenues from less traditional markets. We are in the absolute sweet spot to partner with our clients – highly experienced methodologists, scientists and strategists combined with technology and a real desire across the whole team to excel in all we do. I am delighted to be leading the A&P team in our partnerships with clients large and small.’

Tim Wright's appointment reflects Genesis Research Group's commitment to strengthening its capabilities and expanding its service offerings to meet the growing demands of the biopharmaceutical sector. As the leader of the Access & Pricing business unit, Tim Wright succeeds Dr. Kuldeep Kumar Singh, who continues to work with Genesis in a part-time advisory role.

About Genesis Research Group

Genesis Research Group empowers life science companies to innovate differently by fundamentally transforming the way they engage with research partners. Through the integration of robust stakeholder insights (RPRTM), data-agnostic expertise, and a revolutionary engagement model, they enable pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies to anticipate and address the evolving needs of both US and global payers, regulators, and stakeholders.

Their tailored solutions encompass strategic guidance and scientifically rigorous real-world evidence, health economics and outcomes research, and market access solutions. With a vision to redefine healthcare research, they accelerate patient access to optimal care through unique insights and agile, technology-enabled research partnerships.

Powered by an innovative FIT engagement model, the company delivers tailored, cross-functional teams that seamlessly integrate with client organizations and pivot quickly to meet changing research needs.

Find out more at www.genesisrg.com.

