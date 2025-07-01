OppiWallet Unveils Travel‑Ready Crypto Card with Global Merchant Support

London, UK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OppiWallet today announced the official launch of its travel-ready crypto cards, giving users the ability to spend Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT, and more directly at global merchants without having to manually convert funds into fiat.







What is OppiWallet?

OppiWallet is a self-custody crypto platform designed for users who want to take full control of their digital finances. Beyond storing assets, OppiWallet allows you to stake crypto, make low-fee transfers, earn rewards, and now—spend your crypto globally. With an intuitive app experience and support for major tokens like BTC, ETH, USDT, and SOL, OppiWallet is building a more accessible and usable crypto future.

With its new virtual and physical cards, OppiWallet introduces a frictionless way to use crypto in everyday life. From booking flights and hotels to grabbing your morning coffee, users can now tap, swipe, or shop online using their crypto balance—without any preloading or conversions. Whether you’re a frequent traveler or a digital native, OppiWallet turns your crypto into real-world spending power, instantly.

Key Features:

Instant crypto-to-fiat conversion at checkout





Apple Pay and Google Pay support





Accepted at millions of global merchants





No manual top-ups or hidden steps





Unified control within the OppiWallet app





“This launch brings us closer to a world where using crypto is as simple as using cash or a card,” shared the OppiWallet team. “We’re focused on building products that serve everyday users—securely, intuitively, and globally.”

Industry Context:

Crypto payment cards have become a hot topic, especially as more users look to put their digital assets to real use. However, most solutions today still come with limits—manual conversions, card top-ups, or restrictions on where you can spend. OppiWallet removes these frictions by offering a direct path to payment. Unlike many providers, OppiWallet combines speed, security, and flexibility into one unified wallet-card experience. The growing demand for practical crypto usage makes this offering timely and impactful.

Competitor Comparison:

While some competitors offer crypto cards, many require you to convert assets manually or lock funds into specific ecosystems. OppiWallet takes a different route—users retain custody, control, and flexibility. There’s no need to top-up a separate balance, and the cards are fully integrated with the app experience. Competitors often require token staking or charge complex fees. In contrast, OppiWallet’s seamless checkout flow and zero-staking model make it easy for users of all experience levels.

Real-Life Use:

Imagine you’re planning a summer trip. With your OppiWallet card, you can book your flight, reserve a hotel, and even pay for dinner abroad—all directly from your crypto balance. No waiting for conversions. No switching apps. Just tap, confirm, and go. Whether you’re at a street market in Bangkok or a restaurant in Berlin, OppiWallet’s travel-ready crypto card is designed to work like any debit card—with all the benefits of crypto.

The Power of Instant Access:

Time matters when you’re on the move. OppiWallet allows users to activate their card within seconds from the app. No paperwork. No bank queues. Whether it’s a last-minute flight booking or a dinner tab with friends, your crypto is always ready. The cards are compatible with Apple Pay and Google Pay, giving users the power to pay straight from their phone. It’s a shift from speculative use to functional use—and it’s happening now.

About OppiWallet

OppiWallet is a secure, self-custody crypto platform offering robust wallet features, staking, low-fee transfers, and innovative card solutions designed for travel and everyday spending.

Explore more at oppiwallet.store.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.