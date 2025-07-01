North America Fertilizer Market Forecast Report 2025-2033 | Rising Food Demand, Precision Farming, and Sustainability Incentives Fuel Growth

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Fertilizer Market Size and Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Fertilizer Market is expected to reach US$ 92.23 billion by 2033 from US$ 68.68 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 3.33% from 2025 to 2033

Increasing food consumption, precision agriculture implementation, government incentives for sustainable agriculture, fertilizer technology innovations, population increase, soil nutrient loss, and increasing awareness of crop yield optimization and efficiency are some of the key drivers driving the North American fertilizer market.





Many significant factors are propelling the consistent expansion of the fertilizer industry in North America. In Canada and the United States, increased populations and rising food needs are increasing agricultural output, which subsequently is increasing fertilizer consumption. Technological advances, including the application of AI-based solutions and precision agriculture, are enhancing agricultural output and fertilizer efficiency.

Furthermore, there is a noticeable shift toward sustainable farming practices, as shown by growing demand for slow-release and organic fertilizers. Government initiatives promoting domestic fertilizer manufacturing and innovation include USDA grant programs. Market growth is also supported by efforts to enhance supply chains and reduce dependence on imports.



Growth Drivers for the North America Fertilizer Market

Technological Advancements



The North American fertilizer industry is expanding rapidly because of technological advancements. Through the integration of precision agriculture technology such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and drones, fertilizer can be delivered more efficiently and accurately, reducing waste, improving yields, and encouraging sustainable agriculture practices. Consistent with environmental goals, farmers are increasingly applying organic and controlled-release fertilizers. These advancements enhance soil health and maximize nutrient management.

Global programs also affect local markets; for example, OCP Group, a major Moroccan producer of fertilizer and phosphate, announced in December 2022 that it will spend USD 12.3 billion to expand fertilizer production with renewable energy by 2027. These initiatives are part of a broader trend toward the production of clean, efficient fertilizers, which is driving sustainability and technology in North America's agricultural industry.



Sustainable Practices



To drive growth within the North American fertilizer market, sustainability is imperative. Precision application technologies, controlled-release products, and organic products are gaining momentum due to increased demand for sustainable farming solutions. These trends are driving global sustainability initiatives by raising food yields with fewer negative impacts on the environment.

For instance, Morocco's OCP Group, a leading fertilizer and phosphate producer, announced in December 2022 that it will spend $12.3 billion to transition to renewable energy sources for fertilizer production by 2027. This effort illustrates the industry's commitment to reducing carbon footprints and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. To address environmental regulations and increasing consumer demand for agricultural produce sourced in a sustainable manner, such strategic investment is expected to facilitate the use of sustainable fertilizers in North America.



Population Growth & Food Demand



With the growing population, there is a higher demand for higher agricultural production, and this increases the demand for fertilizers to ensure proper food production. With more demand, the agricultural sector is investing in fertilizer products that can raise crop yields and adopting advanced farming methods. Huge amounts of money are being invested in developing sustainable fertilizer production methods in response to these challenges.

For instance, CF Industries and the Japanese business conglomerate Mitsui & Co., Ltd. joined hands in May 2022 to develop a greenfield ammonia manufacturing facility in the United States. With the use of carbon capture and sequestration methods, the facility aims to produce blue ammonia while reducing carbon emissions by over 60% compared to conventional ammonia manufacturing processes. Besides fulfilling growing demand for fertilizer, such programs facilitate environmental sustainability targets, ensuring harmony between nature accountability and crop production.



Challenges in the North America Fertilizer Market

Volatile Raw Material Prices



In the North American fertilizer sector, fluctuating raw material prices pose a serious problem. Key inputs like ammonia, phosphate rock, potash, and natural gas are crucial to the manufacturing of fertilizer. Global supply-demand dynamics, trade restrictions, geopolitical conflicts, and changes in the energy market all affect the price of these resources.

For instance, weather-related disruptions or worldwide energy crises might cause abrupt price increases for natural gas, which is utilized in the manufacturing of nitrogen fertilizer. It is challenging for manufacturers to maintain steady pricing because these cost fluctuations have a direct impact on production expenses. Higher input costs for farmers may result in lower crop profitability and less fertilizer use, which would ultimately undermine agricultural output and the stability of the food supply throughout the region.



Supply Chain Disruptions



A significant issue facing the North American fertilizer business is supply chain disruptions, which have an impact on fertilizer prices and timely availability. Key raw minerals like potash and phosphate can be difficult to import due to international trade dependencies, port congestion, transportation delays, and geopolitical conflicts - such as export prohibitions or sanctions.

Due to supply shortages and price volatility brought on by these disruptions, farmers find it challenging to efficiently plan their purchases and applications. Crop yields and regional agricultural output as a whole may suffer from such volatility.

Key Players Analyzed: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Financial Insights

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.

Icl Group Ltd

Nutrien Ltd.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA

BASF SA

The Andersons Inc.

The Mosaic Company

Yara International ASA

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $68.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $92.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered North America



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. North America Fertilizer Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. North America Fertilizer Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Category

6.2 By Form

6.3 By Application

6.4 By Countries



7. Category

7.1 Organic

7.2 Inorganic



8. Form

8.1 Dry

8.2 Liquid



9. Application

9.1 Agriculture

9.2 Horticulture

9.3 Gardening

9.4 Others



10. Countries

10.1 Canada

10.2 United States

10.3 Mexico

10.4 Rest of North America



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Rivalry

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threat



13. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jefub

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment