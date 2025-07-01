Asia-Pacific Milk Powder Market Forecast & Competitive Landscape Report 2025-2033 Featuring Nestle, China Mengniu Dairy Co, Fonterra, Hatsun Agro, Saputo, Arla Foods, Royal FrieslandCampina, Ausnutria

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Milk Powder Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific Milk Powder Market is expected to reach US$ 18.25 billion by 2033 from US$ 11.54 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 5.22% from 2025 to 2033

Increased urbanization, the increased shelf life of powdered milk, the increasing number of infants, the emerging food and beverage industry, the demand for convenient dairy alternatives, and rising demand in emerging economies due to changing dietary habits are the key drivers driving the milk powder market.





The Asian Pacific market for milk powder is growing rapidly due to a variety of significant reasons. Organic and fortified milk powder consumption is growing among consumers over regular milk powder consumption due to increasing health and nutrition awareness, especially in countries such as China. The long shelf life and convenience of milk powder make it ideal for countries such as India where refrigeration facilities and storage space could be limited.

Additionally, demographic trends such as China's aging population are fueling the demand for adult and elderly-specific dairy nutrition. The area's economic expansion and rapid urbanization are boosting disposable incomes, which in turn is increasing demand for value-added and premium dairy products.



Growth Drivers for the Asia-Pacific Milk Powder Market

Convenience and long shelf life



The convenience and long shelf life of milk powder are the key drivers of the market's significant growth in the Asia-Pacific region. Because milk powder is not required to be refrigerated as fresh milk is, it's ideal for areas with poor cold-chain infrastructure and reduces storage and shipping costs. This feature is particularly beneficial in developing countries where new dairy products might be difficult to obtain.

In addition, milk powder's longer shelf life minimizes wastage and spoilage, which is apt for the region's busy lives and increasing urbanization. The flexibility and longevity of milk powder continue to fuel its demand in a broad spectrum of applications, ranging from infant formulae to nutritional supplements and many food products, as consumers seek economical and healthy dairy alternatives.



Growing number of infants



The increasing number of infants, especially in populous countries such as China and India, is one of the key drivers of the Asia-Pacific milk powder market. Due to its lengthy shelf life, high nutritional value, and ease of application, milk powder is also commonly employed in infant formula and is part of the key component of feeding a newborn baby.

China had a birth rate in 2024 of 6.77 per 1,000, up 0.38 per thousand from last year, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). This growth indicates that demand for infant-related dairy products, including milk powder, can rise. Demand for high-quality, fortified milk powder is on the rise across the region as governments promote child health and nutrition.



E-commerce and modern retail expansion



Modern retail growth and e-commerce are two key drivers fueling the growth of the Asia-Pacific milk powder market. Consumers are opting for convenience of online buying for home staples, like milk powder, with growing internet penetration and smartphone penetration. Online channels enhance consumer accessibility and frequency of purchase by offering a wide choice of brands, easy price comparisons, home delivery, and discounts.

Concurrently, greater shelf space and opportunities for brand promotion are introduced through the growth of modern retail facilities such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores. Foreign and premium milk powder items also become available through them. Contemporary retail and e-commerce are collaboratively transforming distribution channels, helping producers better access both urban and rural consumers, and driving regional market growth.



Challenges in the Asia-Pacific Milk Powder Market

Fluctuating Raw Material Prices



In the Asia-Pacific milk powder sector, fluctuating raw material prices pose a serious problem. One important element, milk, is very sensitive to weather, feed prices, and disease outbreaks that impact dairy farms. Demand may be impacted by these swings since they may result in higher manufacturing costs that are passed on to customers. Furthermore, producers' long-term pricing strategies are complicated by raw material price fluctuation, which breeds market uncertainty.



Skin Irritation and Sensitivity



One of the biggest obstacles in the Asia-Pacific milk powder business is fierce competition. Price wars and narrow profit margins result from the market's overabundance of domestic and foreign brands. Pricing and brand uniqueness are under more pressure as new competitors keep appearing despite the dominance of established businesses. Businesses must constantly innovate, enhance the quality of their products, and spend money on marketing if they want to stay competitive. Achieving long-term profitability and brand loyalty is challenging due to this fierce competition.

Key Players Analyzed: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Financial Insights

Nestle SA

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd

Saputo Inc.

Arla Foods

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Ausnutria Dairy Corp Ltd

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $11.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $18.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Asia-Pacific Milk Powder Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast



6. Asia-Pacific Milk Powder Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Type

6.2 By Application

6.3 By Countries



7. Type

7.1 Whole

7.2 Skimmed

7.3 Dairy Whitener

7.4 Buttermilk

7.5 Fat-Filled

7.6 Others



8. Application

8.1 Nutritional Food

8.2 Infant Formulas

8.3 Confectionaries

8.4 Baked Sweets

8.5 Savories

8.6 Others



9. Countries

9.1 China

9.2 Japan

9.3 India

9.4 South Korea

9.5 Thailand

9.6 Malaysia

9.7 Indonesia

9.8 Australia

9.9 New Zealand

9.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific



10. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oop16d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment