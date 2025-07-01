Renewal by Andersen Reported for Making Deceptive Made in USA Claims

MADISON, CONN., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal by Andersen, which bills itself as “one of largest replacement window companies in the country,” is deceptively marketing its products as Made in USA in violation of the FTC’s Made in USA Labeling Rule, according to an investigation by consumer advocacy organization truthinadvertising.org (TINA.org). The ad watchdog has filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) urging the regulator to take appropriate enforcement action.

TINA.org’s investigation found that Renewal, which has spent more than $400 million on advertising since January 2023, promotes its products as “made” and “custom built” in the United States. These claims appear on its website, in television commercials, digital and print brochures, Google ads and flyers, as well as in the company’s YouTube videos and other social media posts.

A prominent red, white and blue label that says “Custom Built in the USA” often appears in ads, sometimes accompanied by fine print disclosing “Using U.S. and Imported Parts,” but other times, there is no mention of imported components.

According to the FTC, in order to make the unqualified marketing claim that a product is “built” or “made” in the USA, it must be “all or virtually all” made in the U.S. with “no – or negligible – foreign content.” While the company could have easily qualified its Made in USA ads by prominently noting its use of imported components, its decision to instead relegate this information to surreptitious and inconsistent fine print disclaimers is in violation of the law.

“Companies have every right to promote their contribution to the American economy, but they cannot exaggerate the extent of their U.S.-based manufacturing,” said TINA.org Executive Director Bonnie Patten. “Renewal’s blatant disregard for the law on Made in USA advertising not only harms consumers, but also honest companies trying to compete in the same marketplace.”

TINA.org also found that Renewal has sought to exploit consumer anxiety around tariffs on imported goods, stating in a recent flyer mailed to homeowners that they can “[a]void import costs” by purchasing its “Custom-Built in the USA” windows.

TINA.org has investigated and taken action on deceptive Made in USA claims made by a number of companies, including Stellantis, New Balance, Walmart, Gillette and Mercedes-Benz. In addition, the consumer watchdog has tracked dozens of class-action lawsuits filed around the country alleging deceptive Made in USA claims.

