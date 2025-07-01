Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Set to Hit USD 8.94 Billion in 2024, Accelerating Ahead with a Robust 12.91% CAGR Through 2032 | AnalystView Market Insights

San Francisco, USA, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Dynamics

The Automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) market was valued at US$ 8,940.29 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 12.91% from 2025 to 2032, reflecting increasing global emphasis on vehicle safety and performance. This impressive growth trajectory is fueled by a combination of regulatory mandates and consumer demand for enhanced driving safety. As underinflated tires contribute to poor fuel efficiency, tire wear, and accident risk, TPMS is becoming a crucial component in modern vehicles.

Regulatory mandates across developed economies such as the United States, European Union, Japan, and China have made TPMS installation mandatory in all new vehicles. These regulations are significantly propelling market demand, particularly for Direct TPMS (DTPMS), which offers higher accuracy compared to Indirect TPMS (ITPMS). Furthermore, with the rise in global vehicle production and sales, especially in emerging markets where automotive demand is rapidly increasing, the adoption of Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) as a standard safety feature is becoming more widespread. In 2022, global motor vehicle production reached 85.4 million units, marking a 5.7% increase from 2021, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association. Many countries have introduced regulatory mandates requiring TPMS installation to enhance road safety by providing drivers with real-time tire pressure information, thereby reducing the risk of accidents caused by underinflated tires.

Unlock exclusive insights with our detailed sample report (Please enter your Corporate Email ID to get priority access@ https://www.analystviewmarketinsights.com/request_sample/AV4027



Key Attributes:

Report Attributes Details No. of Pages 269 Forecast Period 2025 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $8,940.29 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 12.91% Regions Covered North America (U.S., and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of LATAM)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Algeria, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

Key Drivers

Stringent Safety Regulations:

Government regulations worldwide mandating the use of TPMS in new vehicles are a major growth driver. For instance, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) requires TPMS in all passenger vehicles sold post-2007. Similarly, the European Union and countries like China, South Korea, and Japan have enforced comparable safety mandates, accelerating market adoption. Increasing Focus on Fuel Efficiency:

Properly inflated tires reduce rolling resistance, which leads to better fuel efficiency. As consumers and fleet operators look to cut fuel costs, TPMS has become a vital tool. In commercial fleets, particularly, optimizing tire pressure can result in substantial savings on fuel and tire maintenance. Growing Vehicle Production:

The post-pandemic recovery of the global automotive industry and the continued expansion of electric vehicle (EV) production contribute significantly to TPMS demand. EVs, often equipped with the latest safety tech, are more likely to include TPMS as a standard feature. Technological Advancements:

The market is witnessing innovations such as battery-less TPMS, wireless sensors, and systems integrated with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These enhancements not only improve system reliability but also reduce maintenance requirements, making TPMS more appealing to OEMs and consumers alike.

Restraints

High Initial Costs:

TPMS, especially direct systems with individual sensors on each tire, can increase the overall vehicle cost. This price sensitivity is a significant deterrent in cost-conscious markets, particularly in entry-level and budget vehicle segments. Maintenance and Repair Challenges:

TPMS components are prone to damage during tire replacement or servicing. Additionally, battery-powered sensors have a limited lifespan, typically around 5-10 years, which may require costly replacements. Lack of Consumer Awareness in Developing Markets:

In regions such as parts of Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, awareness regarding the benefits of TPMS is relatively low. This hampers adoption, despite the system’s proven advantages in safety and efficiency.

Opportunities

Aftermarket Growth:

The aftermarket TPMS segment presents vast potential, especially as older vehicles are retrofitted to meet safety standards or improve performance. Rising e-commerce penetration is also making it easier for consumers to purchase and install aftermarket solutions. Electric and Autonomous Vehicles:

The rising trend of connected vehicles, EVs, and autonomous cars paves the way for more sophisticated tire pressure and health monitoring systems. Manufacturers are developing smart TPMS integrated with telematics and real-time data analytics, providing broader vehicle management capabilities.

Market segmentation :



GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE- MARKET ANALYSIS, 2019 - 2032

Direct

Indirect

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE- MARKET ANALYSIS, 2019 - 2032

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET, BY COMPONENT- MARKET ANALYSIS, 2019 - 2032

Sensors

Transmitters

Receivers

Display Units

Control Units

GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL- MARKET ANALYSIS, 2019 - 2032

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Insights

North America

North America remains a leading market for TPMS, primarily driven by regulatory enforcement and high consumer awareness. The U.S. is the dominant player due to early legislation mandating TPMS and widespread OEM adoption. The region is also a hotspot for aftermarket sales, supported by a well-established automotive service ecosystem.

Europe

Europe follows closely, with countries like Germany, France, and the U.K. leading TPMS penetration. The region’s strong focus on vehicle safety and environmental concerns (such as CO2 emission reduction) has fostered widespread TPMS adoption. Moreover, the European Union’s General Safety Regulation (GSR) continues to enforce TPMS requirements across all new vehicle segments.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, Japan, South Korea, and India, is emerging as the fastest-growing market. China’s TPMS mandate for new vehicles starting 2019 has significantly boosted local demand. Additionally, rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and growing automotive manufacturing hubs in India and Southeast Asia offer enormous growth potential. However, aftermarket awareness and infrastructure still lag behind developed markets.

Latin America & Middle East Africa

These regions are in the nascent stages of TPMS adoption. While vehicle ownership is rising, the lack of strict safety norms and consumer education limits the market. Nonetheless, growing automotive imports and gradual economic development are creating long-term opportunities.

Looking For a Detailed Full Report? Please review it here @ https://www.analystviewmarketinsights.com/reports/report-highlight-automotive-tire-pressure-monitoring-system-market



Reasons to Invest in the TPMS Market

Global Regulatory Support:

With safety becoming non-negotiable, TPMS has become a compliance requirement in many parts of the world. Investors can bank on this long-term regulatory support driving consistent demand. EV Integration and Smart Mobility:

As electric and smart vehicles become mainstream, integrated TPMS solutions are evolving. These systems go beyond just pressure monitoring—providing tire temperature, wear analysis, and real-time alerts through mobile apps or vehicle dashboards. The synergy with ADAS and IoT provides avenues for value-added services and recurring revenue. High Growth Potential in Aftermarket:

Millions of vehicles worldwide still operate without TPMS. This opens a vast aftermarket potential, especially in regions where regulations have recently come into effect or are under proposal. Startups and component suppliers focusing on plug-and-play solutions can capitalize on this underserved segment. Rising OEM Collaborations and Strategic Partnerships:

Tier-1 suppliers are collaborating with vehicle manufacturers to embed next-gen TPMS as part of their safety and telematics packages. This trend ensures steady B2B revenue streams and fosters innovation in customized solutions. Advancements in Sensor Technology:

The evolution of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) and sensor miniaturization is reducing costs while improving performance. This technological edge is lowering entry barriers for new players and making TPMS feasible even for low-cost vehicles. Fleet Management Optimization:

For commercial fleets, TPMS offers tangible benefits in maintenance planning, fuel efficiency, and downtime reduction. As logistics and transport companies digitize operations, TPMS becomes an integral component of their fleet health systems—driving up volume demand.

Related Links

Wafer-Level Chip Scale Package Market

Silicon on Insulator Market

Semiconductor Gas Delivery System Market

Rapid Thermal Processing Equipment Market

Plasma Etching Equipment Market