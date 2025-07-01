Sonoco To Report Second Quarter 2025 Results

HARTSVILLE, S.C., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco Products Company (“Sonoco” or the “Company”)(NYSE: SON), a global leader in high-value sustainable packaging, will announce second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live audio webcast of the call along with supporting materials will be available on the Sonoco Investor Relations website at https://investor.sonoco.com/ . A webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the call.

Event: Sonoco Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast

Time: Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Audience Dial-In: To listen via telephone, please register in advance at https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I1228216



Analysts and Participants will receive their unique dial in details with a PIN by email to join the conference call upon registration.

Webcast Link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/793969096



About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global leader in value-added, sustainable metal and fiber consumer and industrial packaging. The Company is now a multi-billion-dollar enterprise with approximately 23,400 employees working in 285 operations in 40 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. Guided by our purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life.®, we strive to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration and excellence to provide solutions that better serve all our stakeholders and support a more sustainable future. Sonoco was proudly named one of America’s Most Trustworthy and Responsible Companies by Newsweek in 2025. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.

Contact: Roger Schrum 843-339-6018 roger.schrum@sonoco.com







