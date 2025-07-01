Cognition Therapeutics Study of Zervimesine (CT1812) in Early Alzheimer’s Disease Surpasses 50% Enrollment Target

PURCHASE, N.Y., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., (the Company or Cognition) (NASDAQ: CGTX), a clinical stage company developing drugs that treat neurodegenerative disorders, announced that the Phase 2 ‘START’ Study surpasses 50% enrollment. The START Study is being conducted with partners at the Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC), with $81 million in grant support from the National Institute of Aging (NIA) at the National Institutes of Health.

Christopher van Dyck, MD, stated, “This is an important milestone for the study and is a testament to the commitment of the investigators and site teams and a high level of interest from participants in an oral treatment with a novel approach to addressing amyloid in early Alzheimer’s disease.” Dr. Van Dyck is the director of the Yale Alzheimer’s Disease Research Unit and the Yale Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. He also serves as a member of the ACTC executive committee and is the project director of the START Study.

The START Study (NCT05531656) is designed to enroll up to 540 individuals with mild Alzheimer’s disease who will be treated with zervimesine (CT1812) or placebo for 18 months. Participants are being enrolled at approximately 50 sites in the United States, including premier institutions in the ACTC network. More information about this study may found at https://start-study.org.

“Participants in the START Study are just beginning to show signs of cognitive loss,” stated Anthony O. Caggiano, MD, PhD , Cognition’s CMO and head of R&D. “Based on our experience from the Phase 2 ‘SHINE’ Study in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease, we expect that patients with less disease pathology may experience the most benefit from zervimesine treatment. We look forward to working with our colleagues at ACTC to understand more about zervimesine’s potential in patients across the spectrum of Alzheimer’s disease.”

In the Phase 2 SHINE Study ( NCT03507790 ), once-daily oral zervimesine treatment slowed cognitive decline by 38% compared to placebo. Participants with lower levels of the protein, p-tau217 in their blood plasma had a more robust treatment response, experienced a 95% slowing of their cognitive decline. Lower levels of p-tau217 may identify people who have not yet sustained severe neuronal loss, offering them a greater potential for treatment response.

About Zervimesine (CT1812)

Zervimesine (CT1812) is an investigational, oral, once-daily pill in development for the treatment of CNS diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). While these diseases have different symptoms, both are associated with the buildup of certain proteins in the brain – Aβ and ɑ-synuclein. As these proteins bind to neurons, they can damage and ultimately destroy the neurons. This results in a progressive loss in a person’s ability to learn, recall memories, move efficiently, or communicate. These diseases progress relentlessly and ultimately result in death. If zervimesine can interrupt the toxic effects of these proteins, it may be able to slow progression of disease and improve the lives of those suffering from Alzheimer’s and DLB. Zervimesine has been generally well tolerated in clinical studies to date.

The USAN Council has adopted zervimesine as the United States Adopted Name (USAN) for CT1812.

About the START Study

The START study will measure the efficacy and tolerability of once-daily oral CT1812 in individuals with mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer’s disease (MMSE 20-30) who have elevated Aβ (as measured by PET or CSF). Participants will be randomized to receive CT1812 or placebo for 18 months. The study will assess cognition and executive function using validated tools including the Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes (CDR-SB) and ADAS-Cog rating scales, as well as biomarker and safety findings.

The START study is supported by a grant from the National Institute of Aging (NIA) at the National Institutes of Health (R01AG065248). The study is being conducted in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Clinical Trials Consortium (ACTC), an NIA-funded (grant number U24AG057437) clinical trial network of 35 leading academic sites with expertise in clinical trials in Alzheimer’s disease.

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative disorders of the central nervous system. We recently completed Phase 2 studies of our lead candidate, zervimesine (CT1812) in dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and geographic atrophy secondary to dry AMD. The Phase 2 START study (NCT05531656) in early Alzheimer’s disease is ongoing. We believe zervimesine can regulate pathways that are impaired in these diseases though its interaction with the sigma-2 receptor, a mechanism that is functionally distinct from other approaches for the treatment of degenerative diseases. More about Cognition Therapeutics and our pipeline can be found at https://cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

