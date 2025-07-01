VelocityEHS Launches New "PSIF" AI to Identify the Next Serious Injury or Fatality Before It Happens

CHICAGO, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in EHS solutions and the pioneer in applying practical AI to workplace safety, today announced the release of AI PSIF Insights, a new feature within the company’s award-winning Incident Management solution on the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform. The feature leverages machine learning (ML) to uncover high risks companies carry forward hidden in “near miss” and other "minor" events, also known as Potential Serious Injuries and Fatalities (PSIFs) before they lead to life-altering harm.

“EHS professionals have a professional and ethical responsibility to use AI and machine learning to reduce the risk of serious injuries and fatalities,” said Dr. Julia Penfield, Vice President of Research & Machine Learning at VelocityEHS.

“AI PSIF Insights is built to put advanced risk detection into the hands of safety teams, regardless of their size or digital maturity. It helps them identify the most critical risks earlier, so they can act before harm occurs,” added Penfield.

By analyzing incident and near miss reports, AI PSIF Insights identifies the potential for temporary and permanent disabilities, amputations, fatalities, and other severe outcomes without requiring any changes to workflows or additional forms. It automatically flags PSIF incidents and provides clear reasoning. Safety teams stay in control through human-in-the-loop validation, ensuring trust, transparency, and compliance.

A Smarter, Faster Way to Surface Serious Risk

Serious incidents seem to happen without warning, but the signs are often buried in incident or near miss reports when the underlying root causes are not identified or addressed. AI PSIF Insights surfaces those signals by:

Evaluating the quality of incident descriptions and offering instant, tailored suggestions to enhance the completeness, clarity, and actionable details of your documentation

and offering instant, tailored suggestions to enhance the completeness, clarity, and actionable details of your documentation Automatically analyzing incident reports to identify those with high potential for serious outcomes and send out automated notifications

to identify those with high potential for serious outcomes and send out automated notifications Standardizing detection across sites and teams, improving safety performance and reporting accuracy

across sites and teams, improving safety performance and reporting accuracy Enabling companies to focus their resources and investigations on risks hidden in minor incidents and near-misses with the highest potential for serious harm

and investigations on risks hidden in minor incidents and near-misses with the highest potential for serious harm Reducing manual triage time by 30–50% and freeing safety teams to focus on prevention instead of paperwork



“This is not just a new release, it’s a shift in how safety gets done: helping EHS professionals get ahead of risk and act earlier, before harm happens,” said Matt Airhart, CEO of VelocityEHS. “Too often, serious injuries happen while safety teams are still trying to uncover hidden risks. AI PSIF Insights surfaces those risks sooner—no hoops to jump through, no new processes to learn, no additional set up, and no added cost.”

No Extra Cost. No Extra Burden. No Excuses.

AI PSIF Insights is especially valuable for mid-sized enterprise organizations in safety-critical industries, such as manufacturing, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals where near misses are common and consequences can be severe. The feature is available to all current and new Incident Management customers on the Accelerate Platform as part of their existing agreement.

AI PSIF Insights is part of a broader VelocityEHS initiative to bring the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence to frontline EHS workflows.

Other Velocity Features with Embedded ML/AI Include:

3D Motion Capture (Industrial Ergonomics)

Ingredient Indexing (Chemical Management)

Automated review of Certificates of Insurance and OSHA Logs (Contractor Safety)



Groundbreaking AI-Embedded Feature Launches Coming in 2025 Include:

Ergonomics Assessments for Hands (Industrial Ergonomics)

Job Safety Analysis Hazard and Control Recommendations (Operational Risk)

Hazard Type, Root Causes & Corrective Action Recommendations (Safety)



Collectively, these tools empower organizations to improve regulatory compliance and enhance safety culture across every level of their business.

For more information about the AI PSIF Insights feature and how it fits into the company’s broader AI strategy, visit https://www.ehs.com/solutions/safety/incident-management/.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by over 10 million users worldwide, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & Sustainability technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform delivers best-in-class software solutions for Safety, Ergonomics, Chemical Management, and Operational Risk, along with advanced applications for Contractor Safety, Permit to Work, Environmental Compliance, and GHG Reporting.

The VelocityEHS team includes more certified professionals in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, and applied AI than any other EHS software provider. Recognized as a Leader in the Verdantix 2025 Green Quadrant, VelocityEHS is committed to driving innovation and industry leadership. The company maintains SOC 2 Type II attestation for top-tier data security and privacy.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, VelocityEHS operates offices in Ann Arbor, MI; Tampa, FL; Oakville, ON; London, UK; Perth, AUS; and Cork, IRL. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Sinkwitts

jsinkwitts@ehs.com