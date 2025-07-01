EU (European Union) and UK Pharmaceutical Legislation Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: September 16, 2025)

Dublin, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EU (European Union) Proposed Pharmaceutical Legislation Changes Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





In the dynamic and highly regulated field of pharmaceuticals, staying abreast of regulatory affairs is crucial for ensuring compliance, maintaining market authorisations, and effectively managing drug development and post-approval obligations. Navigating the complexities of regulatory processes, particularly in the context of evolving legislation, can be challenging. This is where a comprehensive understanding of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs is invaluable.

It is important that companies are aware of proposed changes to pharmaceutical legislation in the EU and the potential impact on company planning and strategy.

The EU (European Union) on 23rd April 2023 published proposed changes to pharmaceutical legislation. Discussions between the EU Commission, the MS (Member State) and all stakeholders are ongoing. Review by the European Parliament and the EU Council is required before ratification and implementation which is unlikely to be implemented before 2025/2026.

Developing products is a lengthy process and the cost of developing new and modified products is increasing. It is therefore important to be aware of procedures and timelines for obtaining marketing authorisations and importantly to know what if any post approval data and marketing protection will be available.

The programme will cover current pharmaceuticals legislation in the EU. The background to the proposed changes in pharmaceuticals legislation will be outlined with discussed in the relevant sections including proposed changes to procedures for obtaining marketing authorisation in the EU, and post-authorisation data and marketing protection criteria and periods.

The UK is no longer a member of the EU but knowledge of interactions and collaboration with the EU and other regulatory agencies are essential for obtaining and maintaining marketing authorisations in the UK.

The format will provide opportunities for discussion and for sharing of concerns and experiences with our expert trainer and other delegates.

Benefits of attending

Understand the legal basis of the EU regulatory environment

the legal basis of the EU regulatory environment Discuss the background to and the proposed changes to EU Pharmaceuticals legislation

the background to and the proposed changes to EU Pharmaceuticals legislation Review current and proposed procedures for applying for a marketing authorisation in the EU/EEA and in the UK

current and proposed procedures for applying for a marketing authorisation in the EU/EEA and in the UK Consider post-authorisation data and marketing protection

post-authorisation data and marketing protection Learn about proposed changes to the EMA responsibilities and function

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

The course is designed primarily for regulatory affairs personnel, however, it will also be of value to those who interact with the regulatory affairs function and would benefit from an understanding of action timelines and strategic factors in obtaining and maintaining marketing authorisations. It will be of interest to personnel working in:

Regulatory affairs

Project management

Business planning

Commercial management

Labelling and artwork

Medical information

Manufacturing and QA

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction of presenter and participants

Aim of course

Background

Background to proposed EU legislation changes

Proposed changes to EU pharmaceuticals legislation

Pre-submission

Development advice

Discussion re adaptive procedures

Submission procedures

EU procedure for obtaining marketing authorisation and proposed changes

The EMA

Centralised Procedure (CP)

The Co-ordination Group

Decentralised Procedure (DCP)

Mutual Recognition Procedure (MRP)

National procedures

Including UK procedures

Post-authorisation

Post-authorisation data and marketing protection and proposed changes

Post-authorisation obligations and proposed changes

Institutional and wider issues

Product supply One Health

Environmental protection

Q&A and discussion

