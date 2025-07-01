Aqua Metals to Host Guided Facility Tour During NAATBatt Lithium Battery Recycling Workshop VIII

RENO, Nev., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS), a pioneer in sustainable critical minerals recovery, today announced it will host an exclusive tour of its Innovation Center and pilot facility as part of NAATBatt’s Eighth Annual Workshop on Lithium Battery Recycling and Lifecycle Management. Scheduled for July 31, 2025, the tour offers workshop participants a rare, behind-the-scenes look at one of North America's most advanced lithium battery recycling operations.

Located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center, Aqua Metals’ Innovation Center has been operating successfully for over two and a half years. The facility produces battery-grade lithium carbonate, nickel, and cobalt products at commercial pilot scale. The Company believes its output of recycled lithium carbonate is among the highest produced from a true closed-loop battery recycling process in North America.

Workshop attendees will experience firsthand how Aqua Metals’ proprietary AquaRefining™ technology is redefining lithium battery recycling. Unlike traditional hydro-based recycling processes used in Asia, Aqua Metals has developed a novel, capital and cost-efficient solution that delivers superior economics, enhanced worker safety, and exceptional environmental performance, empowering North America to competitively source critical minerals domestically and build a resilient closed-loop ecosystem.

In addition to its economic, sustainability, and safety benefits, Aqua Metals’ clean recycling technology supports the reshoring of critical minerals processing—an industry historically outsourced overseas—fueling American job growth and economic resilience.

Tour Highlights Include:

A live presentation comparing traditional hydro recycling with AquaRefining™, highlighting significant reductions in waste streams, worker safety risks, and improved economic efficiencies.

Displays of products produced at the facility, including battery-grade lithium carbonate, cobalt metal, nickel metal and carbonate, mixed hydroxide precipitate (MHP), and high-purity NMC cake.

A guided tour of the pilot plant, which has accumulated over 4,000 hours of operational runtime, with explanations of each major unit operation.



“We are proud to welcome NAATBatt workshop attendees to Aqua Metals and showcase how we’re leading the charge in clean, domestic battery recycling,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO of Aqua Metals. “As the industry evolves, scalable, safe, and sustainable recycling solutions will be essential for securing the future of energy storage and supply chain resilience in North America. Our Innovation Center proves that future is already here.”

The NAATBatt Annual Workshop—taking place July 29–31, 2025, at the Peppermill Resort in Reno, Nevada—brings together industry leaders from across the battery value chain to explore the latest innovations in lithium battery reuse, recycling, regulatory frameworks, and market development. Learn more about attending the conference at https://events.naatbatt.org/.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) is reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining™ technology. The Company is focused on commercializing sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling that is non-polluting and closes the loop on critical minerals for clean energy technologies. Aqua Metals is based in Reno, Nevada, with facilities located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. For more information, visit www.aquametals.com.

Aqua Metals Social Media

Aqua Metals has used, and intends to continue using, its investor relations website (https://ir.aquametals.com), in addition to its X, Threads, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts at https://x.com/AquaMetalsInc (@AquaMetalsInc), https://www.threads.net/@aquametalsinc (@aquametalsinc), https://www.linkedin.com/company/aqua-metals-limited and https://www.youtube.com/@AquaMetals respectively, as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Aqua Metals, Inc. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions and other statements that contain words such as "expects," "contemplates," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes", "estimates", "potential" and variations of such words or similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes, or that do not relate to historical matters. The forward-looking statements in this press release include our expectations for our lithium battery recycling technology, including the expected economic, sustainability, and safety benefits. Those forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that (1) we have not commenced the commercial production of recycled black mass using our lithium battery recycling technology or otherwise; (2) the risk we may not be able to successfully acquire the funding necessary to commence commercial recycling; (3) even if we are to able acquire the necessary funding, the risk we may not be able to commence commercial recycling or realize the expected benefits from such recycling; (4) the risk that we may not be able to acquire the funding necessary to maintain our current level of operations; and (5) those risks disclosed in the section "Risk Factors" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2025. Aqua Metals cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements to reflect on new circumstances or unanticipated events as they occur, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Media

David Regan

Aqua Metals

415-336-3553

david.regan@aquametals.com

Investor Relations

Bob Meyers & Rob Fink

FNK IR

646-878-9204

aqms@fnkir.com