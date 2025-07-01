Beers, Live Music, Hot Dogs and Fireworks: Everything You Need for an Epic 4th Of July Celebration

NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, is excited to share that its craft beer taprooms across the U.S. are rolling out a stellar lineup of events to make this 4th of July unforgettable. From live music and limited-release brews to barbecues and Independence Day festivities, each taproom is set to bring its own unique flair to the holiday.

10 Barrel Brewing 10 Barrel, East Bend, OR - Over the top 4th of July food, cocktail and crowler specials. Best-dressed patriotic contest and fireworks in the parking lot. All activations are free and open to all ages. 10 Barrel, West Bend, OR- The week of festivities starts on the 2 nd with a parking lot dock sale & breakfast. On the 3 rd , we’ll have the food truck Munch and Music, along with a concert in the park. From the 4 th to the 6 th , the taproom will be offering food and drink specials, including hot dogs and red, white, and blue cocktails. The fun continues on the 6 th with Beats on the Bricks live music on the patio. All activations are free and open to all ages. 10 Barrel, Boise, ID -The pub will be offering a special if you buy three crawlers, you get the 4 th one free as well as wing bundles. Food truck Green Acres will also be on-site to celebrate





Atwater Brewery Atwater Brewery, Detroit & Grosse Point Park MI – Atwater Brewery, Detroit & Grosse Point Park MI – Come by for a backyard-style BBQ and get your choice of a cheeseburger or two hot dogs, two sides and a beer for $15. At our Detroit location you can get a bucket of beer (4 beers) for $20. Family-friendly live music will be playing with no cover charge for entry



Blue Point Brewing Co - Join us all weekend for live music all weekend and to-go beer specials to take on the boat or to the beach. Don’t miss out on the epic return of a Patchogue favorite, the Boardy Barn, on July 6th! For this event, a cover charge will be applied at the door, with a special offer of $3 for 10oz pours of Toasted Lager, Long Island Lite, Blueberry Ale, and Summer Ale, along with trays available for $35. The Boardy Barn is a 21+ only event with a live DJ, $4 hot dogs, and all the sing alongs you could ask for!



Breckenridge Brewery - The Breckenridge Farmhouse will host the Arapahoe Philharmonic 80-piece orchestra and fireworks on July 3rd. Tickets are $14-$40 for general admission and $475 for a VIP table. Buy tickets here. The Passengers, a Grateful Dead Cover Band, is playing on our Beer Garden Stage on July 5th; this event is free for all to attend.



Montauk Brewing Company - Keep the celebration rolling following our 13th anniversary party on June 28th, where we released a limited-edition beer in collaboration with Faherty. The Après Surf Beer is a take on our classic Surf Beer, but with hints of pineapple and coconut. The Après Surf Beer will be sold exclusively at the beer barn throughout the summer. The beer and a limited-edition Faherty collaboration apparel collection will be available the entire 4th of July week, while supplies last.



SweetWater Brewing Co - We’re starting the celebration with our friends at the Atlanta Track Club at the Peachtree Road Race and will keep the good times going all weekend with live music on both July 5th and 6th, a vintage yard sale on the 5th and hot dog, wings and to-go beer specials all weekend long.



Terrapin Beer Co - There’s something for everyone over this 4th of July weekend! To-go beer specials, Taproom pint specials, beer Olympic games, tie-dye shirt station, BBQ food truck, pet costume contest, raffle contest for a cooler of Terrapin merch and a pie-eating contest ($5 entry fee).



Whether you’re looking for coastal charm, backyard festivities, or mountain vibes, Tilray’s craft beer taprooms promise a Fourth of July celebration as bold and diverse as the craft beer they proudly serve.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact

Media: news@tilray.com

Investors: investors@tilray.com

