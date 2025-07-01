Richtech Robotics Announces Inclusion in US small-cap Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indices

The addition highlights the company’s commitment to delivering long-term shareholder value and driving positive impact through AI-driven robotics

LAS VEGAS, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richtech Robotics Inc. (Nasdaq: RR) (“Richtech Robotics” or the “Company”), a Nevada-based provider of AI-driven service robots, announces that it has been added to the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index. The inclusion, which took effect after the US market closed on June 27, 2025, was a result of the 2025 Russell Indexes reconstitution. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the Russell 3000® Index which is designed to represent approximately 98% of the investable US equity market. It includes approximately 2,000 of the smallest securities based on a combination of their market capitalization and current index membership.

“Our inclusion in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® indices reflects the growing recognition of Richtech Robotics’ leadership in AI and automation,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “We believe that this milestone underscores rising investor confidence in our vision and validates the significant progress we’ve made with our Titan, Adam, and Scorpion robots. We see this as a launchpad to accelerate innovation, scale strategic partnerships, and expand our market presence as we work to define the future of service robotics.”

Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The Company’s stock will also be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

For more information on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Richtech Robotics

Richtech Robotics is a provider of collaborative robotic solutions specializing in the service industry, including the hospitality and healthcare sectors. Our mission is to transform the service industry through collaborative robotic solutions that enhance the customer experience and empower businesses to achieve more. By seamlessly integrating cutting-edge automation, we aspire to create a landscape of enhanced interactions, efficiency, and innovation, propelling organizations toward unparalleled levels of excellence and satisfaction. Learn more at www.RichtechRobotics.com and connect with us on X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

