Randamu and Chengdu University of Information Technology Collaborate to Advance Cryptographic Research and Web3 Coordination Infrastructure

Chengdu, China, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Randamu, the Web3 infrastructure company behind the drand and dcipher networks today announced the membership of Chengdu University of Information Technology (CUIT), renowned for its innovative research and excellence in information technology, in the League of Entropy, a global consortium advancing unbiased, verifiable randomness via the drand protocol. drand, a leading cryptographic solution for secure, transparent, and publicly-verifiable randomness, is maintained by Randamu, renowned innovators in decentralized cryptographic solutions and long-standing stewards of the drand protocol.

By hosting a dedicated drand node, CUIT is tackling core research challenges in cryptography, including securing publicly verifiable randomness, improving transparency in cryptographic studies, and fostering global collaboration in decentralized networks.

"Joining the League of Entropy and hosting a drand node has significantly strengthened our research capabilities in cryptography,” said Professor Liang Peili of CUIT. “Randamu’s robust drand software provides unparalleled transparenœcy and reliability, allowing us to elevate the quality of our research and contribute more effectively to global cryptographic initiatives.”

CUIT's integration into the League of Entropy has already delivered several key benefits:

Access to secure, unbiased randomness integral for cryptographic experimentation and advanced research projects.

Improved credibility and verifiability of research results due to publicly auditable randomness.

Enhanced global collaboration with experts in cryptography and distributed systems.

"We are delighted to welcome CUIT into the League of Entropy,” said Yolan Romailler, Chief Cryptographer at Randamu and drand contributor. “CUIT’s participation underscores the growing importance of publicly verifiable randomness in academia and beyond. CUIT’s technical expertise will undoubtedly enrich the development of drand and further its adoption worldwide."

Through this strategic partnership with Randamu and membership in the League of Entropy, CUIT will realize long term benefits such as continuous enhancements in research methodologies, strengthened international academic cooperation, and an influential role in advancing global standards in cryptographic security. This collaborative initiative reinforces CUIT’s position as a leading institution in information technology and cryptographic research.

For more information on this collaboration and the League of Entropy, visit: https://randa.mu







About Randamu

Randamu delivers decentralized cryptographic infrastructure that powers the next generation of secure, verifiable, and automated digital systems. Serving Web3 developers, protocols, and blockchains, Randamu offers essential building blocks such as publicly verifiable randomness, time-locked encryption, and cross-chain orchestration. Its flagship stewardship of the drand protocol and the League of Entropy enable trust-minimized coordination and transparency across distributed systems.

With a mission to equip builders with censorship-resistant, accountable, and independently verifiable tooling, Randamu ensures that critical actions are governed by transparent cryptographic consensus and is the partner of choice for projects that require advanced security and automated decision making at scale. The company collaborates globally with research institutions, blockchain foundations, and decentralized infrastructure providers. Founded by experts in threshold cryptography and distributed systems, Randamu operates with a commitment to open-source values, transparency, and community-driven innovation.

To learn more about Randamu's solutions for Web3 builders and decentralized ecosystems, visit www.randa.mu.






