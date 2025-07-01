Real American Beer Launches Campaign To Celebrate Local Legends

TAMPA, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real American Beer is calling on communities to step up and shout out the unsung heroes in their lives. The fast-growing premium light lager brand today announced the launch of its “ Local Legends ” campaign—a new initiative aimed at spotlighting everyday, hardworking Americans who embody the values, pride and spirit of their towns.

Local Legends will be nominated by neighbors, friends and family—not for being famous, but for being the kind of people that make their communities stronger. One winner per market will be honored in a big, local way—with a personalized billboard, in-store displays, free merch and the title of “Local Legend” in their town.

“We’re celebrating real people who show up for their communities,” said Terri Francis, CEO of Real American Beer. “The guy who clears his neighbor’s driveway in the winter. The woman who runs the local little league. The veteran who’s always first to raise the flag. These are the folks who make our lives better—and they deserve the spotlight.”

Starting Tuesday, July 1 and running through July 29, fans can nominate someone they know—or themselves—by posting a photo, tagging @therealamericanbeer on Instagram, and using the hashtag #RABLocalLegends along with their city. Submissions will be reviewed by the Real American Beer team, and one local legend from each market will be selected to receive:

Professional photo shoot

Custom billboard in their town

Poster placement in participating retailers

Featured in Real American Beer’s marketing channels

Free beer and merch



“We want to give real people the kind of spotlight usually reserved for celebrities,” said Hulk Hogan, co-founder of Real American Beer. “This is for the backyard MVPs, the grill kings, the shift workers, and hometown heroes. You’ve earned it, brother.”

The Local Legends campaign will focus on seven key markets: Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Wisconsin.

For more information on how to nominate or to follow the campaign, visit therealamerican.com or follow @therealamericanbeer on Instagram.

ABOUT REAL AMERICAN BEER

Co-founded by WWE legend Hulk Hogan, Real American Beer (RAB) is a premium light beer that’s proudly American-owned and made. At 4.2% ABV with just 110 calories and 4g carbs, RAB is now available in 27 states and counting, with a simple mission: bring people together, one beer at a time. Learn more at therealamerican.com and follow along on Instagram , Facebook and X .

