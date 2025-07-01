Intrado Appoints Former FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel to Board of Directors

LONGMONT, Colo., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Life & Safety, Inc. (Intrado) , the leader in emergency communications technology, today announced the appointment of Jessica Rosenworcel to the Board of Directors. Rosenworcel joins the Intrado team after serving as Chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), bringing with her over 20 years of experience at the forefront of major communications policy implementation.

“In today’s fast-evolving emergency communications landscape, Jessica will elevate Intrado’s role as a key partner to industry leaders and policymakers in informing the future of public safety standards,” said Matt Carter, CEO of Intrado. “With her expertise and support, Intrado is actively shaping the next chapter in emergency response technology.”

As a longtime advocate for 9-1-1 services, public safety, and our nation’s critical infrastructure, Rosenworcel has played a pivotal role in directing policy and regulation. Among her many accomplishments, she led the creation of the first-ever Space Bureau, launched the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, and expanded access to critical services such as 9-8-8 texting and multilingual wireless emergency alerts.

Rosenworcel also broke new ground as the first FCC leader to address the implications of artificial intelligence, spearheading efforts to combat voice cloning scams and harness AI to build smarter, more resilient networks. Her leadership has strengthened protections for critical infrastructure, modernized data breach policies, and identified communications technology vulnerabilities that pose risks to national security.

“I’ve spent my career working to safeguard and advance emergency communications infrastructure, and I’m thrilled to bring that experience to Intrado’s Board of Directors,” said Rosenworcel. “Intrado’s commitment to innovation and excellence in public safety technology is unmatched, and the company will continue to push boundaries and set new standards across the industry.”

