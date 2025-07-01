Sphera Named a Leader in the 2025 Green Quadrant: ESG & Sustainability Software Report

Chicago, IL, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sphera®, the leading provider of integrated sustainability and operational risk management software, data and consulting services, has been commended in the 2025 ESG & Sustainability Software report by independent analyst firm Verdantix. 2025 marks the second edition of the report, and the second time Sphera was named leader.

Sphera has been praised by Verdantix for its robust business intelligence and analytics, exceptional sustainability planning capabilities and technical strengths, making its platform ideal for complex, large organizations in high-risk industries seeking deep integration across EHS and sustainability data.

"This recognition as a leader in the sustainability management software space speaks volumes about our dedication to our customers and helping them grow their business responsibly and sustainably," said Paul Marushka, CEO and President of Sphera. “Amidst an ever-shifting regulatory landscape, Sphera’s software, coupled with its proprietary emission factors and data, supports businesses across a wide range of sectors and stages in their sustainability journey.”

Verdantix notes that the past six months have seen the sustainability software market undergo a pivotal shift amidst a rapidly evolving regulatory landscape.

"Amid growing regulatory uncertainty and rising stakeholder scrutiny, organizations can no longer rely on fragmented systems or manual processes to manage sustainability disclosures,” said Verdantix. “The demand for accurate, auditable and real-time (or near real-time) sustainability data has elevated reporting software from a supporting tool to a strategic requirement. The 2025 Green Quadrant highlights those vendors best positioned to help firms navigate evolving requirements, meet assurance expectations and embed sustainability performance into core business decision-making."

Verdantix highlights Sphera’s strong technical depth across their sustainability solution. Key capabilities include:

Out-of-the-box dashboards covering GHG emissions and broader sustainability topics are aligned with major frameworks, including the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).



Highly configurable platform with advanced forecasting and analytics capabilities. Advanced tools for Scope 3 emissions, lifecycle assessment and supply chain risk monitoring



The report offers a fact-based comparison of the 21 most prominent ESG and sustainability reporting software providers in the market. Based on the proprietary Verdantix Green Quadrant methodology, Verdantix’ analysis assessed capabilities across a range of categories from data management to configurability to user interface. Verdantix also conducted interviews with software customers of the assessed vendors and reviewed its data from its survey of 400 sustainability decision-makers.

