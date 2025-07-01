Premier Air Charter, Inc. Chairman Discusses Business Development and Key Revenue Drivers in Recent Interview

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Air Charter, Inc. (OTC PINK:PREM), (Premier Air Charter", "Premier" “the Company”), today announced the availability of a new interview with Vincent Monteparte, Chairman of the Board for Premier.

In the interview, Monteparte provides a breakdown of the key factors that have propelled Premier Air Charter’s business growth at a pace exceeding expectations. He delves into the strategic decisions, market dynamics, and operational efficiencies that have contributed to the company’s rapid expansion. By highlighting innovative approaches, customer-centric initiatives, and industry trends, Monteparte offers a compelling narrative of how Premier Air Charter has positioned itself as a leader in the aviation sector

"Being a small company gives us a real advantage. We're able to make quick decisions. We’ve got our own in-house maintenance team, we manage costs tightly, and we deliver a personalized service that bigger companies can’t. I see quite a bit of growth potential for this firm. That’s very attractive to me. I like getting involved in companies that are on the path of growing and also have a market that’s growing."

The interview provides valuable insight into the distinctive expertise, leadership qualities, and proven track record that Monteparte brings to his role as Chairman. It highlights his strategic vision, ability to drive innovation, and commitment to fostering growth within the Company. Through his extensive experience and accomplishments, Monteparte demonstrates a forward-thinking approach and a deep understanding of industry dynamics, positioning the Company for sustained success.

"I’ve built and sold companies to Fortune 250 corporations. I know what it takes to compete and win in this industry, and I see those same fundamentals and winning ingredients in Premier.” Monteparte continued, “We’re not just building an air charter company, we’re building a smarter, more agile, more customer-focused airline. That’s where this industry is going, and we’re positioned to lead it."

Monteparte wraps up the interview with his thoughts on the immediate future and his vision for Premier’s continued success, "Better fleet utilization means more revenue. Simply put, more aircraft equals more revenue as well. Ross (President Ross Gourdie) and I are focused on growing the fleet and doing it efficiently through technology. We’re already outperforming some competitors in our space, and the market hasn’t even fully caught on to what we are doing yet” stated Monteparte.

The full interview can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/s_KN8y0X19c

About Premier Air Charter

Premier Air Charter LLC is a San Diego, California-based aircraft charter provider that serves an international community of aviation enthusiasts. The company specializes in creating trusted partnerships within the aviation industry to deliver bespoke aviation solutions for its clients. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and sustainability, Premier Air Charter aims to continuously exceed expectations, fostering lasting relationships and becoming the preferred choice for private air travel worldwide. For more information, please visit www.premieraircharter.com.

