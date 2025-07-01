Modern Aviation Commences FBO Operations at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective July 1, Modern Aviation commenced operations of the CLT Executive Terminal at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in Charlotte, NC. CLT is the 19th FBO location in Modern Aviation’s FBO network. To ensure continuity of service, Modern Aviation offered positions to all existing FBO employees, with the vast majority accepting roles with the organization. Per its long-term commitment to enhance general aviation services at CLT, Modern Aviation will upgrade the CLT Executive Terminal, with initial plans for construction expected to begin in late 2025 or early 2026.

Ted Kaplan, Chief Business and Innovation Officer at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, stated, “As we look to the future with Modern Aviation, we are excited to introduce a new era of private aviation in Charlotte – one driven by innovation, elevated service and a focus on exceeding the evolving needs of our customers.”

Modern Aviation CEO Mark Carmen stated, “We are thrilled to expand our presence at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a key general aviation hub in North America. This marks an exciting new chapter at CLT as we will continue to provide exceptional service, and integrate our safety culture, to elevate the experience for our customers.”

In addition to CLT, Modern Aviation currently operates 18 other FBOs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico:

Wilmington, NC (ILM) Sacramento, CA (MHR) Westhampton, NY (FOK) Denver, CO (APA) Sacramento, CA (SAC) Des Moines, IA (DSM) Seattle, WA (BFI) New York, NY (JFK) Bar Harbor, ME (BHB) San Juan, PR (SIG) New York, NY (LGA) Groton, CT (GON) Ceiba, PR (RVR) Farmingdale, NY (FRG) Rutland, VT (RUT) Sacramento, CA (SMF) Islip, NY (ISP) Fort Worth, TX (FTW)

About Modern Aviation

Modern Aviation is a national FBO company operating 19 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Modern Aviation’s strategy is to acquire, develop and manage FBO operations in growth markets and to focus on providing exceptional service, extraordinary quality, and industry-leading safety. Modern Aviation is actively engaged in pursuing additional FBO acquisitions and development opportunities in North America and the Caribbean.

Contact

Emmanuel Yapo, eyapo@modern-aviation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae959fa4-ebf5-4c52-b3b5-b8c2a9ae0fc3