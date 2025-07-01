Gauzy Announces First-Ever Prefabricated Smart Glass Stack for Automotive, Unlocking Scalable, High-Volume Adoption

NEW YORK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ), a global leader in light and vision control technologies, today unveiled a turnkey solution designed to maximize manufacturing efficiency and accelerate smart glass adoption in the automotive sector: the first prefabricated smart glass stack. This fully industrialized product aims to support scalable integration across vehicle platforms while delivering strong value for investors.

The ready-to-laminate smart glass stack combines dimmable smart glass films, conductive elements, and adhesive interlayers into a single, fully industrialized unit, engineered specifically for Tier-1 suppliers and OEM glass fabricators. By eliminating costly and time-consuming post-processing steps, the technology simplifies manufacturing, reduces space needs, and lowers financial barriers, enabling new players to enter the smart glass market with faster production timelines.

“This is a pivotal moment in the industrialization of smart glass,” said Eyal Peso, CEO of Gauzy. “By streamlining the production process and delivering a consistent, high-performance product, we’re empowering Tier-1s and OEMs to adopt smart glass at scale and speed, especially in key global markets.”

Unlocking New Opportunities in a Rapidly Growing Market

Smart glass is establishing itself as a critical technology for passenger vehicles and the evolving landscape of electric, autonomous, and connected mobility. The global automotive smart glass market is projected to reach $25 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of over 11%. More broadly, the global smart glass market is expected to exceed $20 billion by the end of the decade, driven by rising demand for dynamic glazing solutions that enhance user experience, reduce energy consumption, and increase design flexibility.

With annual production capabilities exceeding 180,000 square meters (more than 1.9 million square feet) of smart glass film, Gauzy’s prefabricated stacks are ideally positioned to support a broad spectrum of vehicle programs from niche models to large-scale OEM platforms. This scalable model improves operating leverage and unlocks predictable, high-margin revenue opportunities through Tier-1 and OEM B2B channels.

Strategic Foothold in the U.S. Market & OEM Adoption Momentum

Gauzy’s North American expansion is bolstered by a strategic collaboration with Hotlineglass-USA, a certified Tier-2 automotive supplier. The partnership supports localized manufacturing and aligns with domestic OEMs' push for innovation and supply chain resiliency. Multiple Tier-1 suppliers and vehicle programs are currently evaluating Gauzy’s prefabricated stacks for integration into late 2025 through 2027 production platforms, including electric and premium vehicle segments.

ESG and Sustainability Impact

Beyond design, smart glass delivers measurable energy efficiency benefits. Gauzy’s dynamic glazing reduces cabin heat load, resulting in lower HVAC usage and improved EV battery performance. This aligns with growing automaker ESG targets and regulatory pressures to reduce vehicle emissions and enhance energy efficiency.

“Gauzy’s vertically integrated manufacturing and proprietary smart film IP give us a first-mover advantage in this sector,” added Peso. “This product represents a major step in the evolution of our smart mobility ecosystem, one that offers clear commercial, operational, and environmental benefits to our partners and shareholders alike.”

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates. Gauzy serves leading brands across aeronautics, automotive, and architecture in over 60 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Gauzy Ltd.’s expected financial performance, future growth, strategic plans, product development, market expansion, business outlook, and milestones. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy’s current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and information currently available to the company. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to market conditions, customer demand, product performance, economic conditions, competition, and other factors beyond the company’s control.

For a detailed discussion of these and other risks that may impact Gauzy’s business, please refer to the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F. Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

