Synchronoss Joins Russell 2000 Index, Solidifying Position as a Leading Small-Cap SaaS Company

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss”) (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in personal cloud platforms, today announced that the company has joined the Russell 2000® Index, effective upon the U.S. market open on June 30, 2025.

Prior to its inclusion in the Russell 2000 Index, Synchronoss had completed a strategic transformation to become a leading global cloud solutions provider, resulting in a more predictable, stable business model while delivering improved profitability. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company continued to deliver strong financial performance consistent with results seen throughout 2024.

"We’re pleased to see our operational and strategic progress recognized with our addition to the Russell 2000,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “We believe that we have a significantly more resilient and predictable model after the conclusion of our pivot to a high-margin, Cloud-only SaaS business, and are well positioned to generate attractive returns for our stakeholders going forward.”



For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader in personal Cloud solutions, empowers service providers to establish secure and meaningful connections with their subscribers. Our SaaS Cloud platform simplifies onboarding processes and fosters subscriber engagement using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and other advanced features, resulting in enhanced revenue streams, reduced expenses, and faster time-to-market. Millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss to safeguard their most cherished memories and important digital content. Explore how our Cloud-focused solutions redefine the way you connect with your digital world at www.synchronoss.com.

About FTSE Russell

An LSEG Business, FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group. For more information, visit FTSE Russell.

Media Relations Contact:

Domenick Cilea

Springboard

dcilea@springboardpr.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ryan Gardella

ICR INC.

ryan.gardella@icrinc.com