SBC Medical Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer to Enhance Marketing Infrastructure and Strengthen Brand Power

IRVINE, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (Nasdaq: SBC) (“SBC Medical”), a global franchise and provider of services for aesthetic clinics, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shinya Inoue as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective July 1, 2025.





As CMO of SBC Medical, Mr. Inoue will lead efforts to enhance the brand value of the group’s portfolio, including Shonan Beauty Clinic, one of Japan’s largest aesthetic medical brands. He will also spearhead the evolution and optimization of the company’s marketing infrastructure with a strong focus on digital innovation. Through strategic initiatives that address the increasing diversity of customer touchpoints, he will work to further strengthen the Group’s global competitiveness and contribute to the sustainable advancement of the medical aesthetics industry.

Mr. Inoue began his career at P&G Japan and has since accumulated decades of experience in brand strategy, organizational management, and integrated marketing centered on digital at leading international companies both in Japan and overseas, including Eli Lilly Japan, Adobe, and KDDI. He is well recognized for his strengths in designing marketing processes and building organizations from a company-wide perspective, as well as his ability to consistently lead initiatives from research and strategy development to the establishment and operation of execution frameworks and various supporting environments. Most recently, he served as CMO at Pioneer Corporation, where he led the launch of the marketing organization, restructuring of the planning and communication areas, and drove the market introduction of new products. Additionally, he has been instrumental in supporting the development of next generation marketers through contributions to marketing publications, speaking at industry conferences, and collaborating with educational institutions.

Comment from CEO Yoshiyuki Aikawa

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Shinya Inoue as our new CMO. He brings exceptional expertise and a proven track record in brand strategy, organizational development, and integrated digital marketing. His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand globally and elevate the value of our brand.”

Comment from Shinya Inoue

“I am truly honored to join SBC Medical at this pivotal moment, as the company enters a new phase of growth following its successful listing on Nasdaq last year. Since opening its first clinic in Fujisawa in 2000, the company has remained steadfast in its commitment to making aesthetic medicine more accessible guided by CEO Aikawa’s vision. By supporting customers in their desire to live confidently and authentically, SBC has transformed medical aesthetics from a luxury into a more approachable part of everyday life. As a member of this visionary team, I am committed to leveraging my experience to help shape a healthier, more transparent market and contribute to the continued success of SBC Medical.”

Career History: Shinya Inoue

April 2004: Joined P&G Japan

November 2008: Joined Eli Lilly Japan

April 2010: Joined Adobe Japan

March 2018: Joined KDDI Corporation

April 2021: Joined Pioneer Corporation as CMO (Chief Marketing Officer)

July 2025: Joined SBC Medical as CMO (Chief Marketing Officer)

About SBC Medical

SBC Medical, headquartered in Irvine, California and Tokyo, Japan, owns and provides management services and products to cosmetic treatment centers. The Company is primarily focused on providing comprehensive management services to franchisee clinics, including but not limited to advertising and marketing needs across various platforms (such as social media networks), staff management (such as recruitment and training), booking reservations for franchisee clinic customers, assistance with franchisee employee housing rentals and facility rentals, construction and design of franchisee clinics, medical equipment and medical consumables procurement (resale), the provision of cosmetic products to franchisee clinics for resale to clinic customers, licensing of the use of patent-pending and non-patented medical technologies, trademark and brand use, IT software solutions (including but not limited to remote medical consultations), management of the franchisee clinic’s customer rewards program (customer loyalty point program), and payment tools for the franchisee clinics.

For more information, visit https://sbc-holdings.com/

