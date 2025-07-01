Genmab Announces Changes to its Executive Committee

Media Release



COPENHAGEN, Denmark; July 1, 2025

Birgitte Stephensen, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer to retire after 23 years with Genmab A/S

Greg Mueller joins as new Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, effective July 1



Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that Birgitte Stephensen, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, will retire from Genmab after a successful tenure that spanned 23 years with the company. Greg Mueller joins Genmab A/S as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer effective July 1. He will report directly to Genmab’s President and CEO Dr. Jan van de Winkel and be based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Greg will join Jan and the rest of the Executive Committee, including Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tahi Ahmadi, Chief Commercial Officer Brad Bailey, Chief People Officer Chris Cozic, Chief Development Officer Dr. Judith Klimovsky, Chief Financial Officer Anthony Pagano, Chief Strategy Officer Dr. Martine van Vugt, and Chief TechOps Officer Rayne Waller.



“I am deeply grateful to Birgitte for her contribution during her long tenure with Genmab. Birgitte joined Genmab in 2002 and over the course of her career, she has played key roles in many fantastic accomplishments through her dedicated service. Birgitte leaves a lasting impression not only on our business, but on our teams and company culture,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab.

“I am also pleased to welcome Birgitte’s successor, Greg Mueller, to lead Genmab’s global legal affairs, intellectual property rights, corporate secretary, and global compliance and risk functions. As we continue our evolution to a fully integrated biotech that independently develops and commercializes truly innovative antibody-based medicines, Greg will play a critical leadership role in our next phase of growth with the goal of positively impacting patients’ lives,” adds Jan.

Greg joins Genmab from AstraZeneca (AZ), where he spent more than 20 years working in North America, Europe and Asia. For the last 12 years, he was part of the Legal Senior Management Team, holding roles as the Deputy General Counsel, International and then as the Deputy General Counsel, Corporate. Prior to his tenure at AZ, he worked as a corporate transactions lawyer at a large national Canadian law firm. Greg holds a Bachelor of Commerce specialist degree from the University of Toronto and a Law Degree (LLB) from Queen’s University.

About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose of guiding its unstoppable team to strive toward improving the lives of patients with innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For more than 25 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational, quantitative and data sciences, resulting in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, antibody-drug conjugates, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators and effector function-enhanced antibodies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with knock-your-socks-off (KYSO) antibody medicines®.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with international presence across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact:

Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com



This Media Release contains forward looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend” and “plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with preclinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Media Release nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; HexaBody®; DuoHexaBody®, HexElect® and KYSO®.

Media Release no. i14

CVR no. 2102 3884

LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S

Carl Jacobsens Vej 30

2500 Valby

Denmark









