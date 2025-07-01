Privacy Help Announces Launch of New Website to Help People with Digital Privacy Topics

New York, NY, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY – Privacy Help is thrilled to announce the launch of its new website, which has been created by a team of independent tech journalists who are based in the United States.



Leveraging the founders’ years of experience in the industry, the new website offers a range of accessible guides and resources on a selection of essential privacy topics that span from how to protect against identity theft and fraud, how to create strong and secure passwords for all accounts, to sharing the best ways to minimize a digital footprint for more privacy.



“In short, we launched Privacy-Help.net because we see a real need for helping people with digital privacy topics,” said a spokesperson for the website. “In today’s interconnected world, digital privacy risks have become a significant concern for individuals and businesses alike. With the increasing amount of personal information shared online, people face the constant threat of unauthorized access to their sensitive data. Cybercriminals exploit vulnerabilities in digital systems to steal identities, financial information, and private communications, leading to potential financial loss and emotional distress.”



The new resource offers a selection of clear, straightforward articles that provide detailed steps readers can take to confidently navigate the intricate space of digital privacy and safeguard their personal data.



From highlighting the advanced techniques used by online hackers, such as phishing, malware, and ransomware, to emphasizing how unsuspecting users are targeted through deceptive emails or compromised websites, Privacy Help delivers honest and helpful on how to overcome the challenges individuals face when protecting their digital privacy.



Some of the core topics included at Privacy Help and where its specialist team can offer assistance include:

How to remove data from the internet

How to minimize digital footprint for more privacy

How to find a secure and reliable email service that meets needs or the needs of a business

How to secure passwords and credentials against attacks by using a reliable and trustworthy password manager

How to create strong and secure passwords for all accounts

How to choose a reliable VPN service and install it on all devices

How to send an encrypted email

How to find and use secure messaging platforms for personal or business use

How to protect against identity theft and fraud

“The rapid development of technology and the proliferation of smart devices create new avenues for privacy invasion. Internet of Things (IoT) devices, social media platforms, and mobile apps often collect vast amounts of personal data, sometimes without explicit user consent or clear disclosure of how the data will be handled. This evolving landscape demands heightened awareness and proactive measures from users to safeguard their digital identities and maintain control over their personal information,” furthered the website’s spokesperson.



With the goal to continue adding a wide range of helpful guides and articles, Privacy Help encourages individuals to visit its quickly expanding website at Privacy-Help.net or social media and forums, such as r/Cybersecurity and PrivacyHelp to find a catalog of helpful resources today.



About Privacy Help



Privacy Help is a resource center designed to help individuals with all aspects of digital privacy. Operated by a team of independent tech journalists who are based in the United States, Privacy Help assists everyday people in solving their digital privacy problems.



