SC Capital Holding in Advanced Talks for Strategic Hospitality Acquisition in Cyprus

ZUG, Switzerland, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switzerland-based SC Capital Holding AG confirmed today that it is in late-stage discussions to acquire a landmark luxury hotel on the southern coast of Cyprus, marking the firm’s entry into the island nation as part of its growing Mediterranean portfolio.

“Cyprus offers the confluence of architectural heritage, year-round airlift, and upscale leisure demand that fits perfectly with our value-creation model,” said Simo Chaabani, Chief Executive Officer of SC Capital Holding. “We are targeting properties where targeted investment and operational enhancements can create long-term value for guests and investors alike.”

Chaabani and a delegation of senior executives completed a series of on-island inspections last week, visiting select assets in Limassol and Paphos. The itinerary focuses on hotels with strong architectural bones, unobstructed beachfront frontage, and expansion potential for low-rise branded residences.

Building on a Proven Mediterranean Playbook

The Cypriot pursuit follows SC Capital Holding’s recently announced pipeline in Albania, where the firm is evaluating more than 500 keys across Sarandë and Vlorë. Coupled with active projects in Central Europe, the Cyprus initiative underscores a disciplined regional thesis: acquire under-tapped coastal or city-center assets, inject best-in-class sustainability features, and drive superior RevPAR growth through data-driven revenue management.

“Our partners understand that hospitality transformations are rarely cosmetic,” Simo Chaabani noted. “We go deep, recasting energy systems, digitizing the guest journey, and hard-wiring ESG metrics into every line item of the business plan. SC Capital Holding’s decades of cumulative hotel experience span corporate banking, hotel asset management, and construction engineering.” Recent projects exceeded energy-efficiency targets while lifting operating margins into the high teens, a performance Simo Chaabani calls “a rehearsal for what we intend to accomplish in Cyprus.”



This flight was 100% offset with carbon compensation.



Market Tailwinds Favour Cyprus

Tourism arrivals to Cyprus surpassed 4.4 million in 2024, approaching pre-pandemic peaks, while average daily rates for five-star hotels climbed 9 percent year-on-year, according to national tourism data. Yet many legacy properties still operate below their potential, lacking the sustainability credentials and brand affiliations required by today’s global traveler.

“Cyprus sits at the crossroads of Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa, but much of its luxury inventory has stood still,” Simo Chaabani said. “That disconnect between destination appeal and asset performance positions us to create a genuine flagship.”

Sustainability and Smart-Hotel Technologies at the Core

Every SC Capital Holding acquisition is evaluated against a proprietary “green conversion roadmap,” which targets:

LEED Gold or BREEAM Excellent certification within three years

40 percent renewable-energy adoption via rooftop solar arrays and battery storage

30 percent water-consumption reductions through grey-water recycling and low-flow fixtures

75 percent waste-diversion rates supported by on-site composting and recycling partnerships

Layered atop these environmental benchmarks is the firm’s Smart-Stay™ technology stack, AI-powered energy management, contactless guest journeys, and predictive maintenance tools that collectively trim utility spending while elevating the guest experience.

“Efficiency and luxury are not mutually exclusive,” Simo Chaabani asserted. “Our guests will enjoy Ionian Sea views in rooms powered by renewable energy and enhanced with smart technology, that is the future of premium hospitality.”

“We believe in working closely with local partners and stakeholders,” Simo Chaabani emphasized. “Success depends on aligning with municipal leaders, community stakeholders, and world-class operators who share our commitment to responsible growth.”

For acquisition proposals or partnership inquiries, contact SC Capital Holding executive reception , to the attention of Mrs Allyson Roscoe, director of deal sourcing : contact@sccapitalholding.ch

Learn more at: https://sccapitalholding.ch/

About SC Capital Holding AG

Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, SC Capital Holding AG is a privately held investment group specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of hospitality assets across Europe. The firm combines disciplined capital allocation, sustainability leadership, and a technology-first mindset to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns.

Media Contact

Company Name: SC Capital Holding

Contact Person: Allyson Roscoe

Email: contact@sccapitalholding.ch

Website: www.sccapitalholding.ch

