LET Mining launches cloud mining mobile app to generate daily income for users around the world

London, UK, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rapid development of the digital economy, convenience has become the core trend for users to participate in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. In order to meet the needs of global users for convenience and real-time performance, LET Mining officially launched a new smart cloud mining mobile application (APP), allowing users to start mining, view income in real time, and manage contracts with one click, no matter where they are, truly realizing "mining on the palm of your hand, daily income".

A mobile phone, a new life of smart mining

Lillian Austen, a spokesperson for LET Mining, said: "Through LET Mining, every user can turn their mobile phone into a channel to connect to wealth, remotely manage and view their mining progress, income and asset withdrawal at any time and place in the world, and participate in passive income anytime and anywhere."

How to use LET Mining?

1. Download the LET Mining APP, or open the official website of LET Mining through a browser, register an account, and you will get $12 after successful registration, and you can earn $0.6 every day

2. Choose a cloud computing power contract that suits your investment strategy. The application provides a series of flexible mining contracts, from short-term 2-day contracts to long-term 50-day contracts, starting at as low as $100, suitable for investment options for various users.





(Click to view the details of high-yield cloud computing power contracts)

3. Get income every day, you can freely withdraw funds or continue to purchase cloud computing power contracts to get more income

Global, multi-language + multi-currency support

In order to meet the needs of users from different countries and regions, the LET Mining mobile application provides:

Multi-language interface (including English, French, Spanish, etc.);

Support for payment and withdrawal of multiple cryptocurrency assets (BTC, DOGE, XRP, USDT, ETH, etc.);

Real-time currency price and mining income estimation function;

Recommendation reward system, users can get cash rebates by inviting friends to purchase cloud computing power contracts

The launch of the LET Mining mobile app marks the official entry of cloud mining into the "mobile intelligence" stage. Whether you are a novice or a senior crypto investor, you only need a mobile phone and an account to turn your digital assets into a continuous source of passive income.

Download the LET Mining app now, start your daily earning mode, and use smart technology to help you dig out your own digital wealth every day.

Official website: https://letmining.com/

Contact email: info@letmining.com

APP download: (click to jump to the APP download page)

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.