Columbia Forest Products Streamlines M&A Pipeline with Midaxo

BOSTON and GREENSBORO, N.C., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Forest Products, the largest manufacturer of hardwood veneer and hardwood plywood in the U.S., has transformed its M&A operations with Midaxo’s purpose-built deal management platform, complete with seamless Microsoft Outlook integration. The result: a smarter, faster, and more connected pipeline that helps the company scale with both purpose and precision.



“Our M&A strategy is rooted in values. We’re not just acquiring businesses—we’re giving them a lasting home where employees become part-owners, not just staff,” said Rick Brewer, Vice President of Corporate Development at Columbia Forest Products. “To do that well, we needed smarter tools that fit the way we work. Midaxo’s Outlook Plug-in brought instant visibility and clarity to our pipeline. Now we always know where every deal stands—and what comes next.”

Previously reliant on spreadsheets and manual processes, Columbia’s M&A team sought a scalable solution to manage growing deal flow while maintaining their people-first approach. With Midaxo, they now have a centralized, real-time view of every conversation, document, and task—embedded directly within their email workflow.

“We’re proud to support Columbia Forest Products as they scale with purpose,” said Jude McColgan, CEO of Midaxo. “Our platform is designed for teams that want speed without sacrificing control. With powerful real-time analytics, integrated VDR, and seamless Outlook integration, we’re helping Columbia close more of the right deals, faster.”

The move to Midaxo isn’t just a digital upgrade—it’s a strategic shift. By aligning intuitive technology with their mission-driven approach, Columbia is accelerating deal execution, strengthening transparency, and staying true to what matters most: people.

About Columbia Forest Products

Columbia Forest Products is North America’s leading manufacturer of hardwood plywood and hardwood veneer products. Known for its environmental leadership and innovation, Columbia was the first in its industry to eliminate added urea formaldehyde from its panels using its proprietary PureBond® technology. The company supplies a wide range of sustainable wood solutions to cabinet, furniture, and millwork manufacturers, as well as DIYers across the U.S. and Canada. Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Columbia is 100% employee-owned and operates with a strong commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer success.

About Midaxo

Midaxo provides the most widely used work management solution for corporate development. Digitally transforming the transaction process, Midaxo Cloud leverages automation, AI, and machine learning to deliver accelerated inorganic growth while decreasing deal risk. The platform can be customized to fit the needs of each company to enable corporate development and M&A leaders to find, evaluate, and deliver inorganic growth with unprecedented speed and accuracy. Users of the M&A capabilities report identifying and managing 5x more targets, reducing diligence time by 50%, and accelerating time to value realization up to 40%. More than 500 Midaxo customers, including Banner Health, Daimler AG, Professional Services Co., and United Site Services, have closed over 5,000 transactions valued in excess of $1 trillion.

