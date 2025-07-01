MARA Reports June 2025 Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update, Issues Mid-Year Outlook

Targeting 75 EH/s by Year-End

211 Blocks Won in June, 25% Decrease M/M

Increased BTC Holdings* to 49,940 BTC

Miami, FL, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA ) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a leading digital energy and infrastructure company, today published unaudited bitcoin ("bitcoin" or "BTC") production updates for June 2025 and provided its hashrate outlook for the full year.

Management Commentary

"With 1.7 gigawatts (“GW”) of captive capacity – including 1.1 GW currently operational – and a growth pipeline exceeding 3 GW of low-cost power opportunities, we are targeting 75 exahash by the end of 2025. This target represents over 40% growth from 2024, supported by machine orders already in place,” said Fred Thiel, MARA’s chairman and CEO. “As the largest public bitcoin miner, this goal aligns with both our rapid expansion and commitment to low-cost power with efficient capital deployment.

"Following a record-breaking May, production in June came in lower, with 211 blocks won for the month. The decrease was primarily due to reduced uptime from weather-related curtailment and the temporary deployment of older machines in Garden City while storm-related damage was being remediated. Natural variability in block luck – an expected dynamic when operating our own mining pool – also contributed.

"We’re excited to be approaching 50,000 bitcoin, a testament to the scale of our operations and the strength of our strategy. This milestone reflects our disciplined approach to accumulating bitcoin through both mining and strategic purchases, and our continued commitment to building long-term value for our shareholders.”

Operational Highlights and Updates

Figure 1: Operational Highlights

Prior Month Comparison Metric 6/30/2025 5/31/2025 % Δ Number of Blocks Won 1 211 282 (25 )% BTC Produced 713 950 (25 )% Average BTC Produced per Day 23.8 30.7 (23 )% Share of available miner rewards 2 5.4 % 6.5 % NM Transaction Fees as % of Total 1 1.4 % 1.5 % NM Energized Hashrate (EH/s) 1 57.4 58.3 (2 )%

These metrics are MARAPool only and do not include blocks won from joint ventures. Defined as the total amount of block rewards including transaction fees that MARA earned during the period divided by the total amount of block rewards and transaction fees awarded by the Bitcoin network during the period.

NM - Not Meaningful

As of June 30, 2025, the Company held a total of 49,940 BTC*. MARA opted not to sell any BTC in June.

*Includes 15,534 bitcoin that is loaned, pledged as collateral or held in a separately managed account for the benefit of the Company.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any other periodic reports that we may file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). If any of these risks were to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

The operational highlights and updates presented in this press release pertain solely to our bitcoin mining operations. Detailed information regarding our other operations can be found in our periodic reports filed with the SEC. The bitcoin production figures provided are estimates and may be subject to adjustment in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "believe," "continue," "target" and similar expressions or variations or negatives of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements related to our full-year exahash outlook, our growth pipeline and our bitcoin treasury strategy. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations about future events as of the date hereof and involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. Subsequent events and developments, including actual results or changes in our assumptions, may cause our views to change. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements except to the extent required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements included herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Our actual results and outcomes could differ materially from those included in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and any other periodic reports that we may file with the SEC.

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) deploys digital energy technologies to advance the world's energy systems. Harnessing the power of compute, MARA transforms excess energy into digital capital, balancing the grid and accelerating the deployment of critical infrastructure. Building on its expertise to redefine the future of energy, MARA develops technologies that reduce the energy demands of high-performance computing applications, from AI to the edge.

