ECD Automotive Design Wins Dual Awards for Custom Jaguar E-Type and Mustang Builds





KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), the industry leader in reimagined British classics and bespoke performance vehicles, is proud to announce two major victories on the national automotive stage. The company’s highly acclaimed Jaguar E-Type “The Wellesley Commission” earned First Place at the Larz Anderson Auto Museum’s British Car Day, while its first custom Ford Mustang build, Project Ghost '67, took home Best of Class at the 2025 Route 66 Road Fest in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The Wellesley Commission: A Jaguar Triumph

Commissioned as a one-of-one build for a private collector, The Wellesley Commission is a handcrafted Jaguar E-Type Series III, extensively reengineered for modern performance while retaining the soul of the original 1960s icon. Finished in the beautifully classic British Racing Green with a rich Spinneybeck Veluto Pelle interior and powered by a modern LS3 V8, the vehicle wowed judges and attendees alike at the prestigious British Car Day, hosted by the Larz Anderson Auto Museum in Brookline, Massachusetts.

“To have one of our builds honored at a museum so closely tied to British automotive heritage is incredibly rewarding,” said Scott Wallace, Co-Founder and CEO of ECD. “The Wellesley Commission represents everything we strive for — craftsmanship, individuality, and timeless design.”

Project Ghost '67: A New Chapter for ECD

Marking a bold expansion beyond its British roots, ECD’s Project Ghost '67 is the company’s first fully bespoke Ford Mustang build. Completed earlier this year, the 1967 fastback Mustang merges classic American muscle with ECD’s precision approach to performance and personalization. Featuring a small-block 465 HP Roush V8 engine, Rambler Chrome wheels, custom heated Recaro seats, and a stealth high gloss mineral white, the vehicle earned Best of Class in the Modified Muscle Car division at the 2025 Route 66 Road Fest, a national celebration of American automotive culture.

In recognition of its design and engineering excellence, Project Ghost has also been invited for display at a special launch event at the Roush Museum in partnership with the Roush Automotive Collection in Livonia, Michigan on July 11th. The exhibit will celebrate standout custom and performance Mustangs, placing ECD’s debut American muscle build alongside some of the most iconic names in the industry.

“Winning Best of Class with our very first custom Mustang validates our vision to expand beyond Land Rovers and Jaguars,” said Elliot Humble, ECD Co-Founder and Chief Technical Officer. “Project Ghost represents the next evolution of ECD — applying our proven craftsmanship to the most iconic American nameplates.”

The Wellesley Commission

Model — Jaguar Series 3

Powertrain — GM LS3

Suspension — Road Performance - Damping Adjustable with Fast Steering Rack

Brakes — High Performance

Paint Color — British Racing Green Full Gloss

Wheels — Upgraded 16 Inch Wire Wheels & Knock-Off Spinners

Tires — Pirelli Cinturato

Dash Style — Wrapped in Approved Black Leather

Steering Wheel — 15" Original Wooden Wheel

Gauges — Moal Bomber

Radio — Classic Style Stereo with Bluetooth



Project Ghost '67

Model — 1967 Mustang Fastback

Engine — 465-HP ROUSH 347 IR Small Block Ford V8

Chassis — Roadster Shop RS Spec with Adjustable RS SV Fox Coilovers

Brakes — 11" Drilled & Slotted Rotors, 4-Piston Red Calipers

Paint — High Gloss Mineral White with Gloss Santorini Black Metallic Rally Stripes

Wheels — 17” Rambler Chrome Wheels

Tires — Nitto NT555

Dash Style — Heated Recaro Seats in Black Leather

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design (NASDAQ: ECDA), ECD, is a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters, is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com.

