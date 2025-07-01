JVB Financial Announces Name Change to Cohen & Company Securities

Launches Redesigned Website www.cohensecurities.com

NEW YORK and BOCA RATON, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohen & Company Securities, LLC is pleased to announce that it has changed its name from J.V.B. Financial Group, LLC to Cohen & Company Securities, LLC effective today.

The broker-dealer’s name change supports efforts to create a consistent brand that is more closely aligned with its parent company, Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE American: COHN) (“Cohen”), and Cohen’s other subsidiaries, in order to leverage the strength of the Cohen & Company name and reputation for providing industry leading financial services.

“As Cohen & Company Securities continues to expand its overall capabilities, we have taken steps to ensure the right team and infrastructure is in place to support these efforts,” said Lester Brafman, Chief Executive Officer of Cohen & Company.

Brafman continued, “Over the last year and a half, Cohen & Company Securities has undergone a significant transformation, implementing enhanced offerings to middle market clients and adding 18 professionals across sales, trading, and technology to strengthen the firm’s ability to deliver market insight, execution, and scalable solutions to its clients. Our recently launched SPAC-focused equity trading desk adds another client service offering to Cohen & Company Securities’ established gestation repo financing program and fixed income trading activities. In addition, Cohen & Company Securities’ full-service boutique investment bank, Cohen & Company Capital Markets (“CCM”), has become a leading advisor for de-SPAC transactions and SPACs going public. The Cohen & Company Securities team remains laser focused on identifying opportunities to serve our clients in new and innovative ways and expects this momentum to accelerate the next phase of growth for the business.”

For additional information on Cohen & Company Securities, LLC please visit www.cohensecurities.com.

About Cohen & Company Securities, LLC

Cohen & Company Securities, LLC (member FINRA, SIPC), an indirect, controlled subsidiary of Cohen, specializes in securities financing and the sales and trading of fixed income securities. A division of Cohen & Company Securities, CCM is a full-service boutique investment bank that focuses on M&A, capital markets, and SPAC advisory services. Cohen & Company Securities’ mission is to be the premier distribution platform to its customers, providing trusted advice, intelligent solutions, and superior execution.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

Cohen & Company is a financial services company specializing in an expanding range of capital markets and asset management services. Cohen & Company’s operating segments are Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, gestation repo financing, new issue placements in corporate and securitized products, underwriting, and advisory services, operating primarily through Cohen & Company’s subsidiaries, Cohen & Company Securities, LLC in the United States and Cohen & Company Financial (Europe) S.A. in Europe. The Capital Markets business segment also includes investment returns on financial instruments that Cohen & Company has received as consideration for advisory, underwriting, and new issue placement services provided by CCM. The Asset Management segment manages assets through collateralized debt obligations, managed accounts, joint ventures, and investment funds. As of March 31, 2025, Cohen & Company had approximately $2.3 billion of assets under management in primarily fixed income assets in a variety of asset classes including U.S. and European bank and insurance trust preferred securities, debt issued by small and medium sized European, U.S., and Bermudian insurance and reinsurance companies, equity interests of SPACs and their sponsor entities, and commercial real estate loans. The Principal Investing segment is comprised primarily of investments Cohen & Company holds related to its SPAC franchise and other investments Cohen & Company has made for the purpose of earning an investment return rather than investments made to support its trading or other capital markets business activity.