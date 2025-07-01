Ambiq's Leading SoC for Edge AI Now on Edge Impulse





AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq®, a technology leader in ultra-low-power semiconductor solutions for edge AI, today announced that its Apollo510 System-on-Chip (SoC) is now supported on the Edge Impulse™ development platform, enabling developers to build and deploy highly efficient, scalable AI applications for edge devices across speech recognition, computer vision, healthcare monitoring, and industrial automation.

The Apollo510 represents a significant leap forward in edge AI capabilities, delivering up to 10 times higher performance and 3 times lower energy consumption compared to its predecessor, the Apollo4 Plus, in typical AI inference workloads. Built on Ambiq's proprietary Subthreshold Power Optimization Technology (SPOT®) platform and powered by an Arm® Cortex® -M55 CPU with Helium™ technology, Apollo510 is ideal for demanding edge AI applications in speech, vision, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

"The Apollo510 is an extraordinary platform for edge AI, as its improvements in energy efficiency and performance enable use cases that weren't possible before," says Carlos Morales, VP of AI at Ambiq. "The integration of Apollo510 with Edge Impulse removes key hurdles for both enterprise and startup AI developers, enabling faster, more efficient deployment of edge AI applications."

"The combination of Edge Impulse with Ambiq's Apollo510, built on its ultra-efficient SPOT platform, gives developers a powerful edge AI solution," said Jan Jongboom, Senior Director, Technology, Qualcomm Technologies Netherlands B.V. and co-founder of Edge Impulse Inc. "Together, we enable faster development of scalable AI applications."

The Apollo510 has earned recognition across the industry, including winning the Embedded World's Best Hardware award in 2024 and being named the 2025 IoT Semiconductor Solution of the Year by IoT Breakthrough.

Developers can get started today with access to Edge Impulse development tools for the Apollo510.

About Ambiq

Our mission is to enable intelligence (artificial intelligence (AI) and beyond) everywhere by delivering the lowest power semiconductor solutions. We enable our customers to deliver artificial intelligence compute at the edge where power consumption challenges are the most profound. Our technology innovations, built on the patented and proprietary subthreshold power optimized technology (SPOT), fundamentally deliver a multi-fold improvement in power consumption over traditional semiconductor designs. We've powered over 270 million devices today. For more information, visit www.ambiq.com.

