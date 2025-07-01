Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

 | Source: Regency Centers Corporation Regency Centers Corporation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call
Date:Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Time:11:00 a.m. ET
Dial#:877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562
Webcast:2nd Quarter 2025 Webcast Link


Replay

Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Kathryn McKie
904 598 7348
KathrynMcKie@regencycenters.com 

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


Recommended Reading