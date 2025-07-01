Regency Centers Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, after the market closes. The Company’s earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website – investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host an earnings conference call on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.



Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Date: Wednesday, July 30, 2025 Time: 11:00 a.m. ET Dial#: 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562 Webcast: 2nd Quarter 2025 Webcast Link



Replay

Webcast Archive: Investor Relations page under Webcasts & Presentations

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

