RCM Technologies, Inc. has been Added to Membership of the US Small-Cap Russell 2000® Growth Index

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of solutions designed to enhance the performance of its clients through the deployment of advanced engineering, specialty healthcare, and technology services, was added to the broad-market Russell 3000® and small-cap Russell 2000® Indexes, effective after the US market opened on June 30 as part of the 2025 Russell Indexes reconstitution.

“We have reached a significant milestone reflecting over 50 years of history and our dedicated workforce contributing to forward-thinking strategies and industry-leading solutions,” commented Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, Inc. “The addition to the Russell 2000 marks the beginning of a new phase of our journey as we strive to be an increasing part of the global infrastructure build-out.”

Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2024, approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell US Indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

About RCM

RCM Technologies (NasdaqGM: RCMT) is a business and technology solutions provider with world-class talent in key market segments. We help design, build, and enable the Industries of Tomorrow, Today. Operating at the intersection of resources, critical infrastructure and modernization of industries, RCM is a provider of services in Healthcare, Engineering, Aerospace & Defense, Process & Industrial, Life Sciences and Data & Solutions. www.rcmt.com .

About FTSE Russell , an LSEG Business

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally. FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $18.1 trillion is benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. Leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks choose FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering. For more information, visit FTSE Russell .

